Young Lao Footballers Win International Titles as World Cup Fever Grows

While the FIFA World Cup dominates football headlines, a Lao youth footballers has returned from Europe with two international titles.

On 5 July, W.I.G NAGA’s under-13 team successfully defended its IberCup title in Portugal, defeating Portuguese side GD Estoril Praia B 4-2 in the final to become back-to-back champions of one of the world’s best-known youth football tournaments.

Just weeks earlier, in mid-June, the club’s under-10 team also won the MIC Football 7 tournament in Spain, giving Laos two international youth football titles during a single European tour.

When the players returned to Vientiane on 8 July, parents, supporters, and football fans gathered at the airport to welcome them home.

For the coach Tonjukkit Noysomsy, defending the IberCup title was always going to be the team’s toughest challenge.

“We knew it would be very difficult,” he said. “We never underestimated any opponent. We prepared for a long time through training, studying matches, and analysing replays.”

Tonjukkit said the tournament also gave the team an opportunity to introduce Laos to people who knew little about the country.

“We are proud to represent Laos,” he said. “Many people there knew very little about Laos. During the tournament I often had to explain where Laos is, sometimes even showing them on Google.”

Friendship

Asked what has helped the team succeed, Tonjukkit pointed to the bond the players have built over years of training together.

“These boys have been together for five or six years. They have hearts and fight for each other because they are friends.”

The players train six days a week, with one session before school and another after classes.

But Tonjukkit said winning trophies is only part of what the club is trying to achieve.

“We don’t only teach technical skills,” he said. “The most important thing is that they enjoy football, enjoy playing together, and learn how to be good teammates.”

He said the club’s long-term goal is to help develop the next generation

of Lao footballers.

“We don’t want this to be the end,” Tonjukkit said. “Our goal is to develop quality players for the Lao national team and one day help them compete in Asia and on the international stage.”

The team will not have much time to celebrate. Its next challenge is an international tournament in Shanghai, where W.I.G NAGA will face eight invited teams, including youth sides from Spain, Japan, and South Korea.

“We’ll train hard and make sure we’re fully prepared. W.I.G NAGA will never stop developing and will keep fighting.”

Young Players

The welcome home was one of the biggest surprises for the Lao Footballers

Right winger Niou said winning the title was unforgettable, but seeing so many supporters at the airport made the moment even more special.

“I feel really happy that we defended our title,” he said. “I am also very excited to see so many fans welcoming us.”

Niou’s teammate and centre-back Nino said the team never expected such a large crowd.

“We didn’t think this many people would come. I’m very thankful.”

The team is already looking ahead to more international competitions.

Following the tournament in China, W.I.G NAGA is expected to compete in the United States, Brazil, and Italy.