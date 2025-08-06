HYLENR Closes Pre-Series A Funding to Commercialise Low-Energy Nuclear Reaction Systems

The Pre-Series A Funding Marks Transition from Breakthrough Research to Prototyping, Validates LENR as a Scalable Clean Energy Alternative

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HYLENR, a clean energy startup harnessing patented Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR) to develop scalable, carbon-free heat energy systems for industrial heat and power, today announced the successful closure of around USD 3.0 Million strategic Pre-Series A funding round to accelerate product commercialisation.



Team HYLENR

The round was led by Valour Capital and Chhattisgarh Investments Limited, early-stage investors focused on deep-tech/energy transition technologies. Individual investors Karthik Sundar Iyer and Anant Sarda also participated. PwC served as the company’s advisor on the transaction, while Samvad Partners was their legal advisor.

The fresh capital injection enables HYLENR to fast-track from pilot to market launch, signaling growing investor confidence in LENR as a viable alternative to fossil fuels amid rising interest in its breakthrough heat energy amplification and scalable commercial systems.

Karan Goshar, Partner at Valour Capital, commented, “HYLENR’s LENR technology is disruptive; it represents a leap forward in redefining how the world approaches industrial heat and energy generation. What excites us most is the scalability and safety profile of their systems, coupled with the perfect mix of technological and entrepreneurial expertise within the team, which positions HYLENR to play a key role in the global energy transition. We are thrilled to back a team delivering transformative technology.”

“We believe LENR has the potential to be the safest and most energy-efficient thermal and electrical generation technology of the future,” said Siddhartha Durairajan, Chairman and Managing Director of HYLENR. Adding, “Our recent lab results show unprecedented energy gain ratios, and this round gives us the momentum to focus on our product roadmap. We have begun early proof-of-concept tests, with several government bodies and large corporations showing interest in our LENR systems. The next phase will focus on scaling manufacturing and expanding globally.”

“This round is a vote of confidence in both our technology and our mission,” expressed Ram Ramaseshan, Co-Founder, Executive Director and CEO of HYLENR. “We have moved beyond proof-of-concept into a phase where LENR can begin to address real-world energy challenges. This funding allows us to accelerate product development and market reach, addressing industry needs for clean, high-yield thermal and electrical energy solutions in the US, Europe, India and Japan markets.”

Pilot projects are already underway with leading government institutions and industrial players, aimed at replacing conventional fossil-based systems with sustainable, next-generation alternatives. The company’s product pipeline includes products ranging from 7.2KW for domestic consumption all the way to 1MW for large-scale industrial applications.

With its next fundraising round of USD 25 Million targeted with strategic investors and with Clean Energy focused funds from the U.S. and Europe, HYLENR aims to build on this momentum and expand its R&D, engineering, and international partnerships. The company is seeking mission-aligned investors who recognize LENR as a foundational pillar of the post-carbon energy era.

The inspiration for LENR technology comes from HYLENR’s Chief Innovation Officer, Padma Shri Dr. Prahlada, renowned as the Missile Man of India for his work on the Akash missile, and Dr. Varaprasad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

About HYLENR Technologies

Founded in 2024 and based in Hyderabad, HYLENR Technologies is at the forefront of next-generation energy innovation. The company’s proprietary LENR-based hybrid heat systems aim to revolutionize thermal energy generation across industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, district heating, and clean water desalination. Their breakthroughs in LENR are now protected by two patents — one for the product architecture, and another for the underlying process innovation. https://www.hylenr.com

About Valour Capital

Valour Capital is a venture capital firm backing breakthrough startups with the potential to create global impact. With a portfolio spanning cleantech, AI, biotech, and infrastructure, Valour is committed to investing in technologies that reimagine industries and reshape the future.