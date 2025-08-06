iQOO Electrifies ChinaJoy: Winning the Hearts of Young Gamers

DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The roar of the crowd, the flash of LED lights, and the palpable energy of competitive gaming – ChinaJoy 2025 wasn’t just a celebration of digital entertainment; it was a strategic battleground for tech brands vying for the attention of China’s massive youth market. A star emerged in this arena — iQOO, the performance-centric smartphone sub-brand of vivo, which masterfully captured the imagination and loyalty of young gamers and tech enthusiasts.



iQOO won the hearts of young gamers at ChinaJoy.

iQOO’s booth offered an immersive experience designed for the Gen Z and millennials. Stepping inside was like entering the command center of a futuristic eSports team.

Why iQOO Resonated So Deeply:

Understanding the Gamer Psyche: iQOO doesn’t just sell phones; it sells the promise of victory. Its “Monster Inside” slogan is evident throughout the entire experience, speaking directly to the competitive spirit of its target audience. Performance Meets Value: While packing flagship-level specs that are crucial for gaming, iQOO often offers its products at a more aggressive price than its parent brand, vivo, or competitors like high-end gaming phones, offering exceptional value – a key consideration for young buyers. Community and Identity: By immersing visitors in gaming culture, partnering with the eSports industry, and leveraging youth icons, iQOO has positioned itself as a community for passionate gamers, not just a device manufacturer. Solving Real Pain Points: Addressing gamer frustrations like battery anxiety (with super-fast charging), overheating (with advanced cooling), and lag (with top-tier processors) built tangible trust.



iQOO’s booth delivered an immersive eSports experience.

iQOO’s presence at ChinaJoy 2025 was a smart step in youth marketing strategy. The brand went far beyond showcasing products by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology demonstrations with immersive gaming experiences, celebrity appeal, and a strong sense of community. It forged an emotional connection. To the young, tech-savvy crowd that will define the future of mobile entertainment, iQOO didn’t just display phones; it showed that it understands their world and possesses the tools to elevate their passion. The enthusiastic crowds and buzzing social media conversations surrounding its booth made one thing clear: iQOO has captured the attention and favor of China’s young generation at the heart of digital culture. Its victory at ChinaJoy solidifies its position as a major force in the youth-focused performance smartphone segment.