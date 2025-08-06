LHN Energy Launches Solar Carport at Goldhill Plaza to Promote Renewable Energy in Urban Spaces

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – LHN Energy Resources, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce the completion of solar carport installation at Goldhill Plaza’s open space car park. This new initiative, part of a strategic collaboration with LHN Parking, aims to provide a sustainable energy solution while optimising underutilised space in Singapore’s urban landscape.

Turning Underutilised Space into Sustainable Energy Solutions

In a land-scarce city like Singapore, businesses often grapple with the challenge of finding suitable spaces for solar energy installations. Rooftop space is frequently limited or already occupied, and large-scale solar farms are often unfeasible in densely built environments. At the same time, the rising cost of traditional energy sources and the need to meet sustainability goals have placed greater pressure on companies to adopt renewable energy alternatives.

The new solar carport installation at Goldhill Plaza addresses these challenges head-on. By transforming an open-air car park into a productive energy site, this project turns underutilised space into a dual-function solution, generating renewable energy while providing shaded, weather-protected parking. The solar panels on the carport structure will produce clean power to support on-site energy consumption, reducing both reliance on the grid and overall operational costs for the property.

Not only does this project support businesses by reducing energy expenses, but it also aligns with Singapore’s broader commitment to green energy adoption. It serves as a prime example of how multi-functional infrastructure can address urban sustainability goals.

Looking Towards the Future: Expanding Solar Carports Across Singapore

Building on the success of the Goldhill Plaza installation, LHN Energy is setting its sights on a broader rollout of solar carports throughout Singapore. As part of its ongoing collaboration with LHN Parking, the company plans to introduce similar solar-integrated structures in other open-air carparks across the island.

This forward-thinking initiative reflects LHN Energy’s continued commitment to reshaping urban infrastructure through renewable energy. By combining energy generation with functional urban design, future solar carport projects will not only optimise land use but also support Singapore’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

As demand grows for eco-conscious property upgrades and energy-efficient solutions, LHN Energy aims to lead the way in delivering smart, sustainable infrastructure that serves both environmental and operational needs. The expansion of solar carports is more than a business strategy, it’s a step towards a cleaner, more resilient city for all.

About LHN Energy Resources Pte Ltd

LHN Energy is a trusted solar energy provider in Singapore, offering comprehensive services that span consultation, installation, maintenance, and monitoring for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Since its establishment in 2018, the company has grown from electricity retail into a full-service renewable energy provider. Backed by a team with over 20 years of combined experience, LHN Energy delivers high-quality solar panel and EV charger installations tailored to each client’s needs. Whether through solar PPA or EPC solutions, the company is committed to helping customers achieve energy efficiency while advancing Singapore’s goals for a cleaner, more sustainable future.