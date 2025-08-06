Meet GR-3: Beyond Function, Designed to Care. Fourier to Unveil Its First Care-Centric Humanoid

BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fourier unveiled GR-3, its first full-size “Care-bot” and the latest entry in its GRx humanoid series. Designed not just for functionality but for emotional connection, GR-3 introduces a new class of AI robots created for human-centrics scenarios. Guided by the philosophy “Love, above all functionality,” GR-3 redefines how humans interact with machines. Its soft-touch outer shell and multimodal emotional interaction system bring the concept of “warm tech companionship” to life—bridging the gap between mechanical utility and emotional presence.



Beyond Function: A Humanoid Designed to Care

GR-3 represents a step forward from traditional utility-focused robots. Designed with a focus on human-centered service, Fourier introduces new concept of the “Care-bot”—a machine built not just to perform tasks, but to form connections.

The Care-bot concept is built around two primary roles. As a social companion, GR-3 is designed to engage with people in public settings. It can act as a service assistant, a comforting presence for children, or a responsive companion for older adults.

In the future, GR-3 is expected to expand into assistive care. Potential applications include mobility support, health monitoring, and physical rehabilitation in eldercare or clinical settings.

With GR-3, Fourier moves closer to its vision of a robot that not only works—but also cares.

Engineering Warmth: Soft Design, Smart Technology

GR-3 departs from traditional industrial aesthetics, embracing a softer, more lifelike appearance. Its warm, neutral tones, cushioned surfaces, and premium automotive upholstery create a friendly, approachable presence designed for everyday human interaction.



Standing 165 centimeters tall and weighing 71 kilograms, GR-3 offers up to 55 degrees of freedom. Its compact, modular architecture integrates essential sensors and computing units while maintaining a clean, streamlined exterior. Expressive design features—such as balanced limb proportions, fluid movement, and an animated facial interface—work together to foster user comfort and trust.

Equipped with a hot-swappable battery system and intelligent power management, GR-3 supports uninterrupted, around-the-clock operation in real-world environments.

Multimodal Perception: A New Standard in Emotional Interaction

GR-3 is equipped with Fourier’s proprietary Full-Perception Multimodal Interaction System, integrating vision, audio, and tactile feedback into a unified real-time emotional processing engine.



Powered by an advanced attention management system, the robot dynamically prioritizes sensory inputs and synchronizes multimodal outputs to deliver smooth, humanlike responses:

Audio Perception: A four-microphone array enables omnidirectional voice activation, echo cancellation, and precise sound source localization. GR-3 orients toward speakers with synchronized eye contact, enhancing natural vocal interaction.

Visual Recognition: The robot’s RGB and structured-light camera module provides reliable facial recognition and dynamic tracking, keeping users within GR-3’s expressive visual field.

Tactile Feedback: Thirty-one distributed pressure sensors enable real-time touch detection. Combined with animated micro-expressions—including blinking, eye tracking, and emotion-triggered gestures—GR-3 responds to touch with lifelike social cues.

The dual-path response architecture supports both rapid reflexive actions (“fast thinking”) via rule-based control and deep contextual understanding (“slow thinking”) powered by a large language model for complex, situational dialogue generation.

GR-3 interprets emotion, recognizes intent, and responds with awareness—bridging the gap between perception and connection.

Built to Empower: A Softer Presence of Intelligent Agents

Beyond emotional intelligence, GR-3 features enhanced hardware and character-rich locomotion—enabling more intuitive and lifelike interactions at every touchpoint.

Drawing on training data and market feedback from its predecessors, the whole-body structure of GR-3 has been redesigned for greater flexibility and a more compact form. It features Fourier’s high-performance actuators and 12-DoF dexterous hands, supporting a wide range of tasks from interaction and navigation to practical assistance.

GR-3 delivers versatile motion capabilities, with a standard walking gait that supports bending and squatting. It enables agile movement in complex environments and seamless multi-task collaboration. It can shift between various modes, from a straight-leg gait and running to an energy-saving “fatigue mode” and a lively “bouncy walk” for dynamic scenarios.

Fourier prioritizes developer experience. Built as an embodied intelligence platform, GR-3 supports a wide range of algorithms and third-party applications. Its client-server architecture allows researchers, automation engineers and AI developers to get started quickly and tailor functions for real-world use. Fourier will introduce interaction APIs to further lower the barrier to entry and enable more personalized, emotionally responsive applications.

Where Connection Matters: A Breakthrough of Humanoid Innovation

GR-3 marks a new phase in Fourier’s pursuit of human-robot integration. Every aspect of its design—from hardware architecture to software framework—was shaped by a key question: Can a robot be genuinely accepted in human environments?



GR-3 is built to support meaningful interaction across diverse real-world settings, from public services and academic research to clinical use and, eventually, personal spaces.

Designed to operate alongside people, the robot adapts to evolving needs and complex environments.