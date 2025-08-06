Meet SuperClean SG: Your Trusted Cleaning Partner for Healthier Homes and Offices

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — If the daily grind has left your home or workspace worse for wear, SuperClean SG is here to help. This newly launched cleaning services company in Singapore is setting itself apart with reliable, eco-conscious services that promise cleaner, greener spaces without the harsh chemicals.

From cozy HDB flats to sprawling offices, SuperClean SG offers professional cleaning services with a clear focus: creating healthier environments for everyday living and working.

A New Standard in Cleaning Services Across Singapore

SuperClean SG isn’t your average cleaner. With a customer-first attitude and a focus on safe, high-quality cleaning, they’re raising the bar for cleaning services Singapore homeowners and businesses can trust. Whether it’s a light spruce-up or a thorough deep clean before a special event, every job is handled with care, consistency, and customisation.

Moreover, SuperClean SG prioritises the use of eco-friendly cleaning products that are non-toxic and safe for children, pets, and individuals with sensitivities. For clients who prefer a greener approach, these gentle yet effective products are available upon request—making SuperClean SG a trusted choice for those seeking cleaner spaces with fewer harsh chemicals.

From Homes to Offices—Supercharged Cleaning, Wherever You Need It

Need help at home? SuperClean SG provides home cleaning services Singapore families rely on, tailored to the specific needs of every space. Whether you live in a condo, HDB, or landed property, their team tackles dust, grime, and bacteria using professional methods. That’s why this service is perfect for busy professionals, parents, or elderly homeowners.

For businesses, SuperClean SG’s office cleaning services in Singapore cover everything from retail stores and clinics to educational facilities and corporate headquarters. Whether it’s daily maintenance or scheduled deep cleaning, SuperClean SG’s trained professionals ensure every space meets the highest standards of hygiene and presentation.

SuperClean SG also specialises in upholstery cleaning services for sofa , mattress , and carpet cleaning . These deep-cleaning treatments help remove embedded dust mites, allergens, stains, and odours. Thus, it improves both cleanliness and indoor air quality. It’s a popular option for families with kids, pet owners, and anyone looking to refresh high-touch furniture without harsh chemicals.

In addition, SuperClean SG offers professional aircon services to keep your cooling systems running efficiently. This includes regular aircon servicing , aircon installation for new units, and thorough aircon chemical wash services to eliminate mold, dust buildup, and bacteria inside the system. These services not only extend the lifespan of your aircon but also promote cleaner, healthier air indoors.

Their home and office clients rave about how they go beyond surface-level cleaning. Think dust mites and allergens elimination, safer air quality, and tidy spaces you can relax in. At SuperClean SG, every space matters, and every detail counts.

Flexible Cleaning Services to Fit Your Lifestyle

Life moves fast, and so should your cleaning service. SuperClean SG offers flexible packages for one-time, recurring, or post-renovation jobs without hidden fees or sneaky upselling. Everything is clearly priced, with options to suit different property types and schedules.

And yes, you can book everything directly via WhatsApp, with instant quotes and real-time support. No long forms, no phone tag; just quick, reliable help when you need it most.

Discover the SuperClean SG Promise

What truly makes SuperClean SG stand out from any other cleaning company in Singapore is its strong focus on five pillars: health, skill, eco-consciousness, service reliability, and professionalism.

This isn’t just about making places look clean. It’s about ensuring every home and office feels healthier, safer, and more comfortable to live and work in.

Meticulous, Expert Cleaners with a Passion for Clean Spaces When you book home cleaning services Singapore residents trust, you’re not just getting a cleaner; you’re getting a trained professional who knows how to go beyond surface-level shine. SuperClean SG’s team is meticulous and methodical, always on the lookout for hidden dust, grime, and allergens. Whether it’s a one-off job or regular maintenance, their dedication shows in every detail. Prioritising Eco-Friendly Products That Are Safe for Families, and the Planet For households with young kids, pets, or allergy concerns, harsh chemicals can be a real worry. That’s why SuperClean SG prioritises the use of eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products, particularly for clients who prefer gentler and safer alternatives. From deep cleans to routine upkeep, clients have the option to request green cleaning solutions that help reduce chemical exposure while still delivering sparkling results. It’s all about keeping your space spotless without compromising on health or environmental impact. Service Quality Guarantee – Backed by Industry Standard Protocols



From the tools they use to the way they clean, SuperClean SG operates with strict attention to punctuality, hygiene and safety. Cleaners are trained to arrive on time for every appointment, with routes and schedules carefully planned in advance to avoid delays. All cleaning routines follow national guidelines, ensuring a consistently high standard every time. That is why even though SuperClean SG is new, they are already highly rated with 5 stars for its Google Reviews. Not entirely happy with your cleanliness? SuperClean SG has your back. All of its professional cleaning services come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If anything is missed, just reach out to them within 24 hours. It is part of the SuperClean SG brand culture to build trust through quality and consistency.

Aligned with Singapore Green Plan 2030

More than just a buzzword, sustainability is baked into SuperClean SG’s business. SuperClean SG is taking steps to align its practices with Singapore Green Plan 2030 working towards making each cleaning job, however modest, a small contribution to a greener future.

They minimise waste, avoid harmful chemicals, and prioritise green cleaning products that are biodegradable and plant-based. That way, your space stays clean and safe—today and for generations to come.

Experience the SuperClean SG Difference, Now Available Islandwide

SuperClean SG (https://superclean.sg) is now available across the island, offering high-quality, eco-friendly cleaning services for homes and offices alike. Simply reach out via WhatsApp at +65 3129 2688 to get a quote and book your first clean in minutes. Experience what a truly professional, eco-conscious clean looks like; courtesy of SuperClean SG.