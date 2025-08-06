Open The Way With AITO — Smart Technology Charts New Milestone in Overseas Markets

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On August 4, The “Open The Way With AITO Launch Ceremony” was grandly held at the SERES Super Factory in Chongqing. As a luxury intelligent vehicle brand nurtured in Chongqing, AITO’s ASEAN journey signifies not only accelerates Chongqing-made vehicles going global, but also represents a key practice in response to the Belt and Road Initiative.



A significant moment was witnessed by guests at the launch ceremony. (photo provided by Seres)

Looking back to last year, the “Eurasian Tour with AITO” spanned 38 days, crossed 12 countries and covered 15,000 kilometers, culminating its debut at the Paris Motor Show—showcasing the strength of China’s new energy luxury vehicles on a global stage. This year, the AITO fleet will embark southward from the SERES Super Factory in Chongqing, traversing the vast lands of Southeast Asia.

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia. Seizing this opportunity, the AITO brand, as an explorer in China’s luxury new energy vehicle sector, aims to use automobiles as a medium to initiate deep dialogue and cultural exchange with users in countries along the route.

Leon He, President of SERES Automobile, stated that this ASEAN tour is strategically significant for SERES as it expands its footprint across Southeast Asia. SERES will continue to connect with ASEAN through technological innovation and intelligent manufacturing, showcasing AITO’s philosophy of intelligence redefining luxury and anew benchmark for China’s intelligent manufacturing going global.

Facing the complex road challenges of Southeast Asia—from congested urban areas, to winding and narrow mountain roads, to muddy and slippery tropical rainforest paths—AITO vehicles are built to confidently handle these scenarios with their advanced smart technology. Featuring a premium chassis equipped with Continuous Damping Control (CDC) that dynamically adjusts suspension stiffness to effectively smooth out bumps, AITO ensures stable and comfortable driving. Meanwhile, powered by the Super Extended-Range Platform technology, the engine achieves a thermal efficiency of 44.8% and a comprehensive driving range exceeding 1,000 km, effortlessly meeting long-distance energy replenishment needs.

AITO will also take advantage of this event to gain deeper insights into overseas market, listen to the voices of local users, and optimize product and service, ensuring that China’s intelligent technology can better serve global consumers. In the new era of rapid global transformation towards smart and electric mobility, AITO is willing to collaborate with overseas partners, driven by innovation and powered by technology, to jointly promote a thriving intelligent mobility ecosystem.

Looking ahead, AITO will continue to cultivate the international market with an open approach, and explore cooperation models in the new energy field— bringing Chinese smart technology across mountains and seas, and making every journey smarter, safer, and more convenient.