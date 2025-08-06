Pfizer Romania recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2025

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2025 – Pfizer Romania has been officially certified as one of the, a recognition that highlights its commitment to fostering a workplace culture grounded in integrity, inclusion, and employee empowerment.

The Best Places to Work program is a leading international certification that honors organizations providing exceptional employee experiences. The evaluation combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive HR assessment, measuring areas such as leadership, culture, well-being, growth opportunities, and people practices.

A Workplace Defined by Purpose, Trust, and Inclusion

Pfizer Romania’s certification was driven by impressive scores across key dimensions of workplace culture. According to the internal employee survey:

Leadership & Trust

94% of employees say leaders respect labor laws

89% believe leaders act with integrity and ethics

86% agree leadership communicates a clear and inspiring vision

Culture of Inclusion

94% say differences (gender, ethnicity, age) do not affect how people are treated

90% feel their ideas and opinions are respected

91% say integrity is a shared value across teams

Managerial Support

93% say their manager upholds ethical standards

90% feel supported in health and well-being

88% receive meaningful feedback to grow

Engagement & Purpose

86% overall employee satisfaction

86% align with Pfizer’s commitment to social responsibility

83% rate HR practices as people-focused

Strong HR Practices Back the Recognition

In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment, which benchmarks the company’s practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania’s approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:

94% alignment with best practices in people-focused HR policies

90% alignment in leadership support and strategic direction

89% alignment in employee engagement initiatives

88% alignment in teamwork and cross-functional collaboration

81% alignment with best practices in benefits programs

73% alignment in compensation structures and fairness

93% alignment in community involvement and corporate social responsibility, reinforcing Pfizer’s strong commitment to societal impact

Leadership Reflections

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture,” said Mirela Iordan, General Manager of Pfizer Romania. “Our values — Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy — are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission.”

Iulia-Rodica Mateescu, Senior Manager, People Experience, added: “We’re honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow.”

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Pfizer Romania

Pfizer Romania, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., has been serving Romanian communities for over 30 years, delivering innovative medicines and vaccines across multiple therapeutic areas. Guided by the global mission “Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives,” the company collaborates closely with healthcare providers and institutions to expand access to quality healthcare and advance public health outcomes.

About the Best Places to Work Program

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that identifies leading employers around the world. The certification process includes a rigorous evaluation of workplace culture through employee surveys and an audit of HR practices across eight key areas, including leadership, well-being, inclusion, and career development.

Learn more at: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

LinkedIn: Best Places to Work