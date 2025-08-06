SHARP Unveils the AQUOS R10 Smartphone with AI-Powered Features and Dolby Atmos® Stereo Sound

High-end Model Featuring Generative AI features with Peak Display

Brightness of 3,000 nits and Powerful Stereo Speakers

“Experience a Viewing Experience More Immersive than Watching Live“

SINGAPORE, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SHARP , the renowned leader in consumer technology, is set to launch the new AQUOS R10 smartphone in Singapore on 6 August 2025. AQUOS R10 brings cinematic-quality visuals and studio-grade audio into the palm of your hand — redefining immersive entertainment on mobile through cutting-edge display, sound, and camera technologies.



AQUOS R10 (from left: Trench Beige, Charcoal Black)

The AQUOS R10 is equipped with a Pro IGZO OLED display that boasts a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is 1.5 times brighter than previous models[1]. The advancement in light expression greatly enhances the contrast between bright and dark areas, rendering intricate textures realistically. Thanks to the implementation of “Virtual HDR,” even content that does not support HDR in video streaming services is displayed brightly and vividly[3]. Additionally, the newly developed full-metal box speaker delivers powerful and rich stereo sound in combination with spatial audio technology “Dolby Atmos®.” The AQUOS R10 provides a viewing experience that feels “more immersive than watching live”.

“The AQUOS R10 is built for users who want it all on the move — Japan creativity and premium design,” said Mr Woo Keat Chew, Managing Director of Sharp Singapore. “From the display’s stunning brightness to the rich stereo sound and enhanced imaging, this is a true showcase of Sharp’s Japan innovation in mobile technology. We’re proud to bring a device that transforms how consumers watch, listen, capture, and connect — all in one beautifully engineered package.”

The camera features a new image sensor of 1/1.55 inches. The reduction of noise in darker areas enhances the brightness of light, allowing for more beautiful night photography. This model incorporates various popular features from the flagship model AQUOS R9 pro. The 14-channel spectral sensor measures ambient light, enabling photography in diverse lighting environments with color accuracy that closely resembles reality. Moreover, AI image processing technology allows for a level of detail exceeding that of RAW data, significantly improving detail and tonal gradation when capturing images in zoom or night mode.

The generative AI-based call support feature has also been enhanced. It automatically extracts keywords from conversations and retains them as notes. If there is a “date and time” noted, it can automatically suggest adding the event to a calendar application, simplifying the scheduling process.

Outstanding Features

Equipped with a Pro IGZO OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a full-metal box speaker Supports a function for generative AI to automatically extract keywords during conversations and retain them as notes

Main Features

1. Equipped with a Pro IGZO OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a full-metal box speaker

The Pro IGZO OLED display features variable driving rates from 1 to 240 Hz[2]. With a high peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the contrast between bright and dark portions is significantly improved, making sunlit landscapes and night scenes appear exceptionally realistic. Non-HDR content from video streaming services can also be enjoyed in brighter and more vibrant visuals through “Virtual HDR.” When the video is not displayed in full-screen mode, only the currently playing segment is brightened, reducing overall glare on the screen.

The device features large speaker boxes mounted at both the top and bottom. An all-metal upper speaker box enhances sound pressure and delivers powerful audio. It also supports the spatial audio technology “Dolby Atmos®,” providing an immersive sound experience. New acoustic technology regulates frequency according to volume, making high and low frequencies easily audible even at lower volume levels. Sound output through headphones can also be transformed into spatial audio using “8Way Audio” technology.



Left: Pro IGZO OLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits (illustration), Right: Full-metal box speaker (illustration）



Generative AI list display of keywords during a call (illustration)

2. Camera features a new image sensor that reduces noise in darker areas

The camera features a new image sensor that measures 1/1.55 inches. Innovative image processing technology reduces noise in darker areas, making night scenes with stars and lights appear even more beautiful. The device is equipped with a 14-channel spectral sensor that allows for capturing natural colors in challenging indoor lighting conditions.

AI-driven image processing technology significantly enhances detail and tonal gradation in zoom and night modes. Furthermore, an AI feature that removes unwanted shadows now supports not only food photography but also text in documents.

Videos can be shot with vibrant colors using “Dolby Vision®.” An AI feature can predict and track the movements of subjects during video recording, ensuring autofocus continues to function even if the subject temporarily hides behind an object[3].

3. Supports a function for generative AI to automatically extract keywords during conversations and retain them as notes

During calls, generative AI can automatically extract keywords and retain them as notes. After the call, these keywords are presented in a user-friendly list. Additionally, if a note includes a “date and time,” it can propose adding the schedule to a calendar application, simplifying event registration.

Other Features

New Heat Dissipation Structure

A new heat dissipation structure has been adopted, attaching a high-thermal-conductive copper block between the vapor chamber and CPU. This ensures efficient heat distribution from the CPU, maintaining smooth performance during prolonged video recording or high-load scenarios. It comes equipped with a high-performance CPU and 12 GB of large-capacity RAM, allowing for enjoyable operation of high-definition games.

Features “free curve” design

Features a striking “free curve” design supervised by “Miyake Design,” established by designer Kazushige Miyake. This design, not entirely circular nor square, has been carried over from the previous model due to its popularity. High-quality glass material with a glossy feel is used, making the device aesthetically pleasing and comfortable to fit within various living environments and attire.

Water Resistance, Dustproof, and Shock Resistance

In addition to waterproof and dustproof features, it meets the shock resistance standard of “MIL-STD-810” compliance[4], ensuring durability against sudden rain or accidental drops.

Other Features

New Heat Dissipation Structure

A new heat dissipation structure has been adopted, attaching a high-thermal-conductive copper

SHARP’s AQUOS Brand Partners with Tottenham Hotspur FC

SHARP has established an official partnership with Tottenham Hotspur FC (hereinafter “Spurs”), a professional football club in the English Premier League, for their Pre-season Tour 2025. Running from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025 under the AQUOS brand – SHARP’s smartphones and TVs – the collaboration reflects the shared spirit of innovation embodied in Spurs’ motto, “TO DARE IS TO DO.” Through this partnership, Sharp Singapore will sponsor two air tickets with hotel stay** to watch the Tottenham Hotspur match live in London. More details at https://sg.sharp/news

The AQUOS R10 will be available on the SHARP estore , Lazada, Shopee and selected outlets of Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gaincity and dealer stores islandwide from 6 August 2025. For more information, please visit the SHARP website or refer to the media kit here .

** Terms & Conditions applies. More details at https://sg.sharp/news

Main Specifications (for Singapore)

Product name AQUOS R10 Brand name SHARP Operating system Android TM 15 Size/weight Approx. 156H x 75W x 8.9D mm/Approx. 197 g CPU Snapdragon® 7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform 2.8GHz＋2.6GHz＋1.9GHz octacore Built-in memory RAM 12 GB, ROM 512GB Display Approx. 6.5-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display;

1 to 240-Hz variable refresh rate Peak brightness 3,000 nits, full white brightness 1,500 nits Rear-facing cameras Standard

camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS F1.9 lens [wide angle 84°; focal length: 23 mm[6] equivalent] Optical image stabilizer Wide-angle

camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS

F2.2 lens [super wide angle 122°; focal length: 13 mm[6] equivalent] 14-channel spectral sensor Front-facing camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS

F2.2 lens [wide angle 84°; focal length: 23 mm[6] equivalent] Wi-Fi® IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be Bluetooth® Ver. 5.4 Battery capacity 5,000 mAh (standard capacity of built-in battery)[7] Waterproof/dustproof/

Shock resistance IPX5/IPX8/IP6X Biometric authentication Facial recognition (mask compatible), fingerprint authentication Other functions NFC, nano SIM + eSIM DSDV, microSD card compatible • Specifications and design are under development and may be subject to change at the time of release. • AQUOS, the AQUOS logo, and the AQUOS R logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation. • Google, Android, and related logos and marks are trademarks of Google LLC. • Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. • Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. • Other product names and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

[1] Some types of videos and applications may be excluded from this feature. [2] In apps with smooth high-speed display and game settings registered in the gaming menu turned on,

the display is updated 120 times per second while a black screen is inserted between frames. This

realizes the display state change to achieve 240 times per second, four times as fast as when these

settings are turned OFF (the display state changes 60 times per second). Depending on

the specifications of the application, 4x speed (240-Hz) display may not be possible [3] It is necessary to touch the subject on the camera viewfinder in advance. [4] The product’s performance was verified under conditions set forth by the MIL-STD-810G standards

established by the U.S. Department of Defense in tests where the product was dropped from a height of

1.22 m to Rawan wood from 26 angles. The specifications verified are for test environments and do not

guarantee operation under all conditions during actual use. Also, there is no guarantee against damage

or malfunction from all shocks.

Contact:

Alvin Lian

Head of Marketing

alvin.lian@sg.sharp-world.com