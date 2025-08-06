New land offerings in Puerto Williams, Chile, will connect guests to Tierra del Fuego’s wildlife, landscapes, and culture, enhancing the journey for guests traveling on Silversea’s innovative Antarctica Fly Cruise sailings

Watch a new video on The Cormorant at 55 South:

Stories by Silversea: A Legacy in the Making: Part 2

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled highlights of the land offerings available at its highly-anticipated hotel, The Cormorant at 55 South in Puerto Williams, Chile – scheduled to open in January 2026. Nestled in the heart of the Fuegian Archipelago, The Cormorant at 55 South will offer guests an immersive experience in one of the world’s most remote and ecologically rich destinations, allowing them to explore deeper before their journey to Antarctica.



SILVERSEA UNVEILS NEW IMMERSIVE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES AT THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH AHEAD OF ITS JANUARY 2026 OPENING

“Our vision for The Cormorant at 55 South has always been to transform a journey that had to be endured, into one our guests truly enjoy,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “The Cormorant will be more than just a place to stay – it will become a new point for discovery at the edge of the world while also making the journey to Antarctica more comfortable and enjoyable for our guests. Our teams have created an enriching offering for guests to explore during their stay, giving them the opportunity to engage with the natural and historical heritage of Puerto Williams, all while enjoying the elevated comfort and service that is synonymous with Silversea.”

CONNECTING WITH MOTHER NATURE IN RURAL PUERTO WILLIAMS

Guests will be able to choose from a variety of guided excursions and activities tailored to different activity levels. These experiences will provide intimate access to the subpolar landscapes, from the Magellanic subpolar forests such as those in Parque Municipal Ukika to panoramic vistas, and more.

UNIQUE BIRDWATCHING AND WILDLIFE OPPORTUNITIES

The Cormorant at 55 South will be a haven for birdwatching and ecological discovery. The surrounding area is home to a remarkable array of bird species, including the cormorant – which serves as inspiration for the hotel’s name – dolphin gull, upland goose, and the yellow-billed pintail. Guests may also admire native horses and guanacos, as well as marine life such as dolphins, whales, and seals in the nearby Beagle Channel.

The Cormorant at 55 South will be a haven for birdwatching and ecological discovery. The surrounding area is home to a remarkable array of bird species, including the cormorant – which serves as inspiration for the hotel’s name – dolphin gull, upland goose, and the yellow-billed pintail. Guests may also admire native horses and guanacos, as well as marine life such as dolphins, whales, and seals in the nearby Beagle Channel. KAYAKING IN THE WATERS CHARTED BY LEGENDARY EXPLORERS

The Beagle Channel, which separates Chile from Argentina , lies just north of The Cormorant at 55 South, along with a scenic inlet that runs parallel. Here, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy guided kayaking during their stay, exploring these unique waterways that were once charted by legendary explorers.

The Beagle Channel, which separates from , lies just north of The Cormorant at 55 South, along with a scenic inlet that runs parallel. Here, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy guided kayaking during their stay, exploring these unique waterways that were once charted by legendary explorers. HIKING IN REMOTE TIERRA DEL FUEGO

Puerto Williams is known for its remarkable location in the Fuegian Archipelago, surrounded by the breathtaking landscapes of the Dientes de Navarino mountain range and Cape Horn. It is part of the subpolar climate region, characterized by its pristine wilderness, fjords, and unique biodiversity. The Martial Mountains are home to various animals, including guanacos, foxes, and condors, which guests can witness from a distance. Available nearby hikes include various trails along Parque Municipal Ukika and that pass through Magellanic subpolar forest.

ENHANCED GUEST JOURNEY MAKES TRAVEL EASIER

Beginning in the 2025-2026 Antarctica season, getting to Antarctica on a Silversea Expedition will be easier than ever. Guests will experience a new charter flight, reserved exclusively for Silversea guests from Santiago to Puerto Williams – the only direct flight connecting these destinations. Guests will enjoy upgraded aircraft, dedicated check-in services, and, once on board, upgraded amenities including an in-flight meal service featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and increased seating space for a more comfortable flight.

ANTARCTICA FLY CRUISE BRINGS GUESTS TO ANTARCTICA IN INCREASED COMFORT

The hotel will facilitate a uniquely frictionless journey to Antarctica, allowing guests to enjoy Silversea’s personalized service and warm hospitality throughout their entire experience. The innovative six-day Antarctica Fly Cruise Expeditions allow guests to fly over the Drake Passage, providing a shorter option without compromising time spent in the destination.

Having pioneered luxury expedition cruising in 2008, Silversea became the first travel brand to offer luxury Antarctica expeditions. With its experience in the region, Silversea now offers the most enriching and personalized adventures on the continent, with an industry-leading expedition team that comprises up to 28 experts in their field, knowledgeable kayak instructors, world-class onboard lectures, and some of the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratios in the industry, among other enriching features.

Silversea Expedition experts host guided walks ashore, identifying wildlife species, unique glacial and geological structures, and other fascinating features only found on an Antarctic expedition. Back on board, the team’s insightful lectures provide an overview of the day’s sightings and experiences.

LEARN MORE IN THE LATEST EPISODE OF STORIES BY SILVERSEA

In the latest episode of Stories by Silversea, the brand’s leaders and project partners share more about the beauty of Puerto Williams and give deeper insight into the project. See the progress of The Cormorant at 55 South and learn more about what guests can expect upon its completion: Stories by Silversea: A Legacy in the Making: Part 2

For more information on Silversea’s Antarctica Fly Cruise offerings or The Cormorant at 55 South, please visit Antarctica Fly Cruise and The Cormorant at 55 South Digital Press Kit.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relating to, among other things, expectations on timing, design, and demand for the development of The Cormorant at 55 South, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “will,” “scheduled,” and similar expressions are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Silversea

Silversea is the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, offering guests immersive experiences on all seven continents, personalized service, and an innovative culinary offering aboard its 12 intimate ocean and expedition ships. Silversea’s itineraries encompass an unparalleled range of destinations worldwide, from the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating places in between. Set to strengthen its destination leadership in January 2026, the brand is developing the southernmost hotel on Earth, The Cormorant at 55 South℠, in Puerto Williams, Chile – offering guests a uniquely seamless journey to Antarctica. Silversea brings its likeminded guests closer to their destination in uncompromised comfort, championing the joy of travel, an enriching spirit of discovery, and an enduring commitment To Finding More℠. Silversea is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information, visit www.silversea.com.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 68 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup.com or rclinvestor.com.



SILVERSEA UNVEILS NEW IMMERSIVE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCES AT THE CORMORANT AT 55 SOUTH AHEAD OF ITS JANUARY 2026 OPENING

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU-PyFhwCaM