TECNO Renews its Partnership with Pop Culture Icon Lay Zhang as Global Brand Ambassador

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECNO, an AI-driven innovative technology brand, is thrilled to announce that it will continue its fruitful collaboration with Lay Zhang, which was established in 2024. This year, TECNO will strengthen its relationship with Lay by partnering with him on more diverse and exciting projects designed to resonate with young audiences.

A pop and rap artist, actor, singer-songwriter, dancer and fashion icon, Lay is an international star thanks to his talent and versatility. Each step of his career has reflected his unstoppable spirit and fearless dedication, demonstrating how greatness is achieved through determination at every step in the journey. Having started with his debut as a member of K-Pop sensation EXO in 2012, he swiftly gained popularity with audiences across Asia and in 2016 embarked on a solo career that has seen him earn numerous accolades for his exceptional flair as a performer. Showing the breadth of his talents, he also starred in the 2023 Chinese thriller movie “No More Bets,” cementing his reputation as an actor. His music career has continued to reach new heights with his blockbuster 2024 global tour, titled Grandline 4: STEP.

Lay’s relentless energy and drive have enabled him to continually push his creative limits and chase his dreams, qualities that makes him a perfect match for TECNO, a brand known for its bold ambition, constant innovation and “Stop at Nothing” mantra. Lay is also known for nurturing young talent through his entertainment agency, aligning with TECNO’s mission to empower the next generation with technology.

With his positive spirit and aspiration to continually grow, Lay mirrors the energy of TECNO’s users and is the ideal inspiration encourage them in pursuing their goals and striving for success.

“We love working with Lay because his spirit fits with ours. He understands our ambition to empower young people with technology, helping them to create opportunities, seize success and achieve a brighter, better future. He embodies the ‘Stop at Nothing’ ethos we champion,” said Laury Bai, TECNO’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Lay Zhang said he is thrilled to continue in his role for TECNO. “TECNO’s approach aligns with my quest for aspiration and creation. I’m absolutely delighted to be working with TECNO and can’t wait to share the projects we’ve got coming up.”

In addition to collaborations around brand spirit, product promotion, concert tour support and fan engagement, TECNO and Lay will join forces to create exciting content for digital and social media-savvy consumers. Recognising that music is a universal language that connects the world, Lay and TECNO will also explore shared opportunities to bring the magic of Chinese Pop music and Afrobeats to international music lovers by creating thrilling new rhythms.

As Global Brand Ambassador, Lay will showcase TECNO’s AI-enhanced POVA series, a product line renowned for its refreshing trendy design, long battery life, and gaming capabilities. With their cool, sleek, and dynamic designs, POVA products deliver a smooth entertainment and gaming experience, which Lay said he is keen to share with his followers.

Together, TECNO and Lay Zhang share a commitment to inspire and empower global consumers to get creative, express themselves and pursue their passions.