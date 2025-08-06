Xencelabs Unveils Pen Display 24+: The Industry-first Drawing Display with Calman Ready Color Management Built-in

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xencelabs, the brand dedicated to empowering artists with premium, best-in-class digital drawing tools, announced the Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ launch today. Designed as “A New Choice for Studio Creatives,” this groundbreaking display has Calman Ready color calibration technology built-in. This industry-first feature for pen displays will deliver unparalleled color accuracy and hardware-level calibration that enhances workflow efficiency in professional industries such as photography, illustration, animation, visual effects, filming, gaming, industrial design, and other color accuracy-critical creative fields.

An Industry First from Xencelabs

To address the need for color accuracy in the digital age, and requests from Xencelabs users, the Pen Display 24+ prioritizes color management for creative professionals who use drawing displays. Developed in collaboration with Portrait Displays, the built-in Calman Ready solution enables hardware-level calibration directly on the display. By storing calibration data (e.g., LUTs) on-device, artists achieve consistent, Hollywood-grade color fidelity across devices and workflows at all times.

Studio-Grade Color Precision, Simplified

The color calibration process is streamlined with automatic features: users connect a Portrait Display C6 HDR5000 or compatible colorimeter to Calman® Professional[1] software which can bypass complex OS-level adjustments and software interferences, ensuring true-to-life colors meeting standard such as Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and sRGB. In addition to the above color space support, the Pen Display 24+ also supports the Pantone®-validated palettes and SkinTone™-certified realism. With this newly updated compatibility, Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ makes a critical step forward for professional creators working at film studios, streaming giants, and design firms worldwide.

Beyond Color: A World-class, Premium Drawing Experience

The Pen Display 24 series provide thoughtful design and experience for every aspect of the creative journey:

Pen-on-Paper Feel: The Super AG Etching™ glass surface provides optimal tooth, mimicking paper texture while eliminating glare and reflections, even under bright studio lights.

The Super AG Etching™ glass surface provides optimal tooth, mimicking paper texture while eliminating glare and reflections, even under bright studio lights. Finely Tuned Pressure Curve: Developed with the feedback of 100+ professional artists, the finely tuned pressure curve (8,192 levels, 3g initial activation) captures nuances from delicate strokes to bold lines. Two included pens , the 3 Button Pen + Eraser v2 and Thin Pen + Eraser v2 , offer customizable shortcuts and Felt and Standard nibs for tactile versatility. They are also compatible with Xencelabs’ v2 Pen Tablet Series.

Developed with the feedback of 100+ professional artists, the finely tuned pressure curve (8,192 levels, 3g initial activation) captures nuances from delicate strokes to bold lines. Two included pens the 3 Button Pen + Eraser v2 and Thin Pen + Eraser v2 offer customizable shortcuts and Felt and Standard nibs for tactile versatility. They are also compatible with Xencelabs’ v2 Pen Tablet Series. 4K UHD Visual Immersion: A 23.8-inch 4K display (3840×2160) renders over 1.07 billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3, and 99% sRGB coverage.

A 23.8-inch display (3840×2160) renders over 1.07 billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 93% DCI-P3, and 99% sRGB coverage. Remote Work Flexibility: Support for HP Anyware® (Windows Only) and Parsec[2] enables secure remote workflows, ideal for teams working across town and across the globe.

Engineered for Productivity and Comfort

The Pen Display 24+ prioritizes uninterrupted creativity with a detail-oriented, ergonomic workflow:

Quick Keys Remote: The Quick Keys shortcut remote has an OLED screen and offers up to 44 application-specific shortcuts (8 keys × 5 sets + 4 dial modes), auto-switching between software like Photoshop and ZBrush.

The Quick Keys shortcut remote has an OLED screen and offers up to 44 application-specific shortcuts (8 keys × 5 sets + 4 dial modes), auto-switching between software like Photoshop and ZBrush. Virtual Tablet Mode™: Control multiple monitors/displays as one seamless canvas using just the pen. Draw, drag, and interact across screens effortlessly. Customize overlay color, transparency, size, and position to perfectly fit different software workspaces, delivering a smarter, more personalized workflow.

Control multiple monitors/displays as one seamless canvas using just the pen. Draw, drag, and interact across screens effortlessly. Customize overlay color, transparency, size, and position to perfectly fit different software workspaces, delivering a smarter, more personalized workflow. Silent, Fanless Design: With a fanless design and high-conductivity metal backplate, the Pen Display 24+ stays cool to the touch while remaining virtually silent, so you can stay focused on creation.

With a fanless design and high-conductivity metal backplate, the Pen Display 24+ stays cool to the touch while remaining virtually silent, so you can stay focused on creation. Ergonomic Versatility: The included Tilt Stand (16°–72°) supports one-handed adjustments, while the optional Multi-Axis Stand enables rotation and positioning on the edge of the desk with Off-the-Desk Mode.

Everything You Need, Included

Every Pen Display 24+ includes two v2 Pens, Quick Keys remote, Tilt Stand, Pen Case, Bluetooth dongle, nibs, drawing glove, cleaning cloth, and all cables, eliminating the need to purchase additional accessories. Kensington MicroSaver® 2.0 Lock Slot on the Pen Display and Kensington NANO® Security Slot™ on the Quick Keys remote for extra protection against theft or loss.

Pricing and Availability

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24+ is available now for $1,899 USD. For specifications and regional purchasing, visit www.xencelabs.com

About Xencelabs

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans from animation, illustration, and industrial design, Xencelabs creates premium digital drawing tools for professionals worldwide. Sold in over 40 countries, its products empower artists to “Create What You Dream” through relentless innovation and artist-driven design. Subscribe to Xencelabs social account on social media and explore the advanced experiences that your creative work deserves. Visit to know more www.xencelabs.com