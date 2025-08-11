Tencent Cloud Announces Full Upgrade of AIoT 2.0 Product Solutions, Setting a New All-in-One Standard for Intelligent Device Development

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the upgrade of its AIoT 2.0 product solutions, which will deliver seamless hardware-software integration with ready-to-use multimodal capabilities. The enhanced offering features TWeTalk (voice intelligence system) and TWeSee (video intelligence system), both deeply integrated into Tencent Cloud’s foundational AIoT platform for device management, messaging, and end-to-end audio & video communications. Together, these solutions provide users with a comprehensive, intuitive one-stop service, while also supporting the global expansion of smart hardware.

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, AIoT products are transitioning from simply being “AI-assisted” to becoming truly “AI-driven.” By addressing challenges such as complex system integrations, model adaptations, and high development and deployment costs, AIoT 2.0 harnesses Tencent Cloud’s deep expertise in AI, IoT, and audio & video technologies. These solutions facilitate seamless integration between hardware and software, making interactions among people, devices, and systems smarter, more efficient, and more user-friendly.

AIoT 2.0: A New Standard for Intelligent Device Development

The upgraded AIoT 2.0 product suite—featuring TWeTalk, TWeSee, and the foundational AIoT platform—sets a new benchmark for intelligent device development.

“Compared to version 1.0, AIoT 2.0 offers deeper integration with AI technologies, particularly in Voice and Visual Agents, delivering significant enhancements in both functionality and user experience,” said the Tencent Cloud AIoT team.

TWeTalk delivers a comprehensive AI conversational solution for smart hardware, with a focus on advanced Voice Agent functionality and real-time audio-video communication capabilities (TRTC/WebSocket). On the device side, TWeTalk partners with leading embedded chip and module manufacturers to integrate core technologies such as noise reduction, wake word detection, and sound source localization. On the cloud side, it provides essential services and distinctive features including speech-to-text (STT) with emotion recognition, voice broadcasting, text-to-speech (TTS), voice customization, WeChat call integration, and conversation highlights. TWeTalk also offers robust AI platform capabilities such as model fine-tuning, agent customization, knowledge graphs, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and model context protocol (MCP).

Additionally, TWeTalk integrates seamlessly with Tencent’s extensive ecosystem, broadening its range of applications. For communications, TWeTalk enables two-way audio & video calls (VoIP) between devices and WeChat, making it suitable for a wide array of use cases. In terms of content, it supports integration with QQ Music, allowing users to easily access music through voice commands for a more convenient listening experience. Looking ahead, TWeTalk will also enable wearable devices such as smartwatches and AR glasses to support WeChat Pay, enabling smooth and secure payments directly from these devices.

Users can customize these features to suit their specific business needs, assembling them in a modular, building block–style approach for highly tailored solutions. Through close collaboration with leading chip and module partners, TWeTalk ensures optimized compatibility, allowing users to deploy finely tuned large AI models with minimal chip resources. This approach delivers cost-effective, full-scenario edge-cloud collaboration and significantly lowers the development barrier for smart hardware.

Currently, TWeTalk is widely used across a range of applications, including companion toys, robotics, smart wearables, live translation headphones, smart ordering systems, intelligent tours, and AI interviews. It enables natural conversations between users and smart devices with end-to-end latency below 800 ms. For example, Dahua’s intelligent surveillance solutions leverage Tencent Cloud’s technology to allow IPC (Internet Protocol Camera) devices with screens to make native WeChat calls. This ensures users receive WeChat notifications directly on their devices without the need to install additional applications, thus important calls are never missed.



Tencent Cloud Showcased TWeTalk at Europe’s Technology Event, Viva Technology 2025

TWeSee is dedicated to advanced visual solutions, offering video condensation, summarization, search, and object detection—powered by visual agents with perception, reasoning, and autonomous decision-making capabilities. With TWeSee, visual capture devices progress from merely “seeing” to truly “understanding”, transforming into intelligent systems able to perform multimodal perception, multi-dimensional analysis, and scenario-based decision making. On the integration side, TWeSee provides plug-and-play AI visual analytics for audio and video equipment connected to the Tencent Cloud AIoT platform, while also offering seamless access for third-party cloud storage users. This greatly shortens the time-to-market for smart applications.

Powered by self-developed multimodal large models, TWeSee is specifically optimized for use cases such as IPCs, smart locks, and security surveillance, continuously enhancing video understanding across diverse scenarios. For instance, with IPC devices, TWeSee can automatically generate concise video highlights of important events and deliver real-time alerts. Additionally, TWeSee supports natural language search, enabling precise and intelligent indexing across large video datasets.

In pet monitoring scenarios, TWeSee can condense video footage of pets into engaging video highlights. For playback retrieval, users can search using text or images, and when paired with TWeTalk, voice search is also supported—for example, “retrieve footage of yesterday’s delivery worker”. In industrial settings, TWeSee delivers advanced visual analytics for applications such as supermarket foot traffic analysis, shelf stockout detection, theft identification, and monitoring employee behavior, providing valuable customer insights and timely theft alerts. With its robust and adaptable visual understanding capabilities, TWeSee quickly adapts to a wide range of customer needs and industry requirements, enabling smart devices to fully realize the vision of an intelligent and connected world.

From “General Intelligence” to “Scenario Intelligence”: Global Implementation Redefines the AIoT Interaction Experience

With the rapid advancement of AIoT technology, the boundaries of hardware devices are constantly expanding, and industry focus has shifted from pure technical competition to ecosystem building. The ability to achieve real-world implementation across various application scenarios has become a key measure of enterprise competitiveness. Tencent Cloud’s AIoT 2.0 product solutions are deeply integrated into industries and use cases worldwide, driving intelligent transformation across a diverse range of sectors.

In the AI toy sector, Tencent Cloud equips Alpha Group‘s Weslie 3.0 smart toy with a comprehensive TWeTalk voice solution, offering features such as WeChat calling and voice customization. Jianing Lv, Product Head of Alpha Group’s Intelligent Toy Division, shared: “With AI technology, we hope Weslie can evolve from a 2D cartoon character into a true smart companion—capable of making WeChat calls, singing, and genuinely accompanying children. This collaboration with Tencent Cloud and Yancheng AI Core Star Technology Co., Ltd, marks an exciting new journey into ‘IP + AI’.” Looking ahead, even more innovative features, including conversation highlights and memory storage, will be introduced to further enrich meaningful parent-child interactions.

Talking Tom, an internationally renowned IP, has redefined the global landscape for AI toys with the launch of the “AI Tom Bud,” powered by TWeTalk’s global solution. Han Chengyan, Co-founder of Talking Tom’s AI business, commented, “The localized deployment and language technology offered by Tencent Cloud’s TWeTalk global solution were critical to our large-scale launch in the North American market. Our collaboration—from R&D to commercial rollout—was seamless. We are highly optimistic about our ongoing partnership and look forward to expanding the global AI companion market together.”

In the AI headphones sector, Philips AVA-CN has transformed its TAT5599 headphones by *iPhi APP into both a “AI meeting assistant” and a “portable interpreter” by leveraging Tencent Cloud TWeTalk’s text summarization and real-time translation capabilities. Wang Qiang, General Manager of Philips AVA China Region, stated,”The distinction between traditional and AI headphones has been eliminated. Through our strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud, Philips has redefined the standards for effective communication and productivity—shifting from simple ‘sound transmission’ to truly ‘intelligent communication’.”

In the smart home sector, Kaadas—a long-standing leader in China’s smart lock market, with products sold in 36 countries—has partnered with Tencent Cloud’s TWeSee solution to bring a closed-loop experience to smart locks for the first time, spanning cloud decision-making, edge execution, and user feedback. By leveraging TWeSee’s proprietary vision models for door lock scenarios, security events can be identified, summarized, and alerted with greater accuracy and speed. Intelligent extraction and rapid compilation of event videos reduce users’ abnormal video search time by about 90%, cut average response time for security events to under 500 ms, and extend lock battery life by 30%. This empowers smart locks to truly “see and remember” everything happening at your doorstep.

Gwelltimes, an innovative technology-driven company specializing in integrated smart security solutions, is a leading player in the network camera sector, with products and services spanning more than 200 countries and regions. Its popular Yoosee cameras are deeply integrated with Tencent Cloud’s TWeSee visual intelligence solution—making Gwelltimes the first in the industry to deploy multimodal large models at scale. This advanced solution delivers intelligent event extraction, text summarization, and natural language video search, helping elevate the security industry from a “passive event recorder” to an “intelligent security steward” and establishing a new industry benchmark. Today, Gwelltimes’ IPC products, powered by TWeSee, serve over 130 million Yoosee app users worldwide, making security video more interactive, engaging, and insightful.

Last but not the least, a major Thai enterprise has leveraged Tencent Cloud’s TWeSee visual intelligence solution to rapidly introduce value-added AI features—such as video highlights—to its existing video surveillance platform through lightweight cloud integration in less than three months. By unlocking new business value from its surveillance data, the company has established additional revenue streams. Moving forward, a wider range of TWeSee-powered value-added services will be rolled out, further propelling Thailand’s smart home industry into the AI era.

In summary, AI is reshaping the boundaries of the Internet of Things, driving industries into a new era of innovation and growth. With AIoT 2.0 product solutions, Tencent Cloud remains committed to advancing its technologies and solutions—delivering high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective intelligent services. This empowers industries around the world and helps customers unlock new opportunities for growth.

