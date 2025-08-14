Antigravity Unveils A1: The World’s First 8K 360 Drone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Antigravity, a drone brand incubated by Insta360 and third parties, today unveiled its first product: Antigravity A1, the world’s first drone[1] with 8K 360 capture. A1 redefines drone flight by combining immersive visuals with intuitive control.



Antigravity A1: The World’s First 8K 360 Drone

360 Capture, Reimagined for Flight

At the core of A1 is its dual-lens camera setup. The advanced 8K 360 capture mirrors that of Insta360’s popular X Series. Precise camera placement above and below the fuselage ensures seamless stitching. This enables complete environmental capture with no drone visible and no blind spots in the frame.

With this setup, every angle is recorded so that creators never miss a shot. Reframing in post is easy, and creators can add dynamic camera movements in post, including Tiny Planet effects and horizon flips. It’s also possible to export multiple angles from one clip in any aspect ratio without quality loss.

360 Immersive Flight

A1 delivers unmatched immersion. The drone, Vision goggles, and Grip controller work together to create a new way to explore the skies. With Antigravity’s FreeMotion technology and responsive head tracking, pilots can look freely while flying with intuitive hand gestures.

This decouples the camera view from the flight path — fly one way, look another — creating a feeling of true aerial immersion. This immersive experience continues post-flight. Every recording can be rewatched in 360, revealing new perspectives with each viewing.

Lightweight and Travel-Ready

At just 249g, A1 meets drone regulations in most regions. It’s ideal for creators, families, travelers, and first-time pilots wanting a compact, powerful tool for aerial storytelling. It packs easily, travels light, and launches in seconds.

A New Standard in Ease of Use and Safety

A1 is built for simplicity. The Grip controller responds to natural hand movements, removing the need for control sticks. Paired with the Vision goggles, users can explore freely in 360.

To ensure safe use, A1 includes payload detection to prevent misuse or unauthorized modification.

“We didn’t want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly,” said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy — something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative.”

Antigravity A1 Key Features

8K 360 capture with top-and-bottom lens design

360 capture with top-and-bottom lens design Compact and lightweight (249g) for license-free flying in most regions

Invisible drone effect via advanced stitching

Point-to-fly control with the Grip controller

360 live view with head tracking in Vision goggles

Easy post-flight reframing and editing

Built-in safety features: return-to-home, payload detection

Availability

Antigravity A1 launches globally in January 2026. Pricing, bundles, and regional details will be announced closer to launch.

In the meantime, applications are open for the first Antigravity co-creation project. Creators worldwide are invited to help shape the future of Antigravity.

Selected participants will test a pre-production A1, explore its potential, and share their ideas. Top contributors will see their feedback reflected in the final product and compete for a share of the US$20,000 reward pool.

Apply now at www.antigravity.tech/hub.

About Antigravity

Antigravity is a consumer drone company reimagining how people experience flight. Incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties, Antigravity develops powerful 360 drones that are immersive, creator-ready, and easy for anyone to fly — whether capturing family moments, weekend adventures, or creative projects. Its mission is to make drone flight more inclusive, expressive, and fun. By combining 360 capture with intuitive control systems, Antigravity is pioneering a new category of aerial exploration and storytelling. Built by a global team of engineers, designers, and creators, the company will release its first drone in early 2026.

