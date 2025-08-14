CisionOne Wins “Best Media Monitoring Solution” for Second Consecutive Year at 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence, today announced that CisionOne has been named “Best Media Monitoring Solution” for the second year running by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in marketing, sales, and advertising technology.



CisionOne has been named “Best Media Monitoring Solution” at the 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for the second year in a row.

Powered by cutting-edge AI, real-time data processing, and automation, CisionOne is redefining media monitoring—equipping communications teams with the insights they need to act faster, respond smarter, and lead with confidence. Far beyond basic mention tracking, CisionOne functions as an intelligent assistant that surfaces critical insights the moment they happen—turning overwhelming media noise into clear, actionable intelligence.

“Standing out among thousands of nominations is no small feat, and we’re proud to see CisionOne recognized again by MarTech Breakthrough,” said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. “This back-to-back win is a testament to the thoughtful ways we’re applying AI—building tools that help PR professionals stay ahead, not just keep up. Whether it’s real-time alerts, personalized journalist outreach, or intelligent sentiment analysis, CisionOne gives communicators the edge they need in today’s high-speed media landscape.”

CisionOne’s award-winning capabilities include:

Smarter, AI Powered Monitoring: Real-time mention streams track brand, competitor, and industry coverage the moment it breaks—paired with Cision’s proprietary React Score to detect potentially harmful stories before they escalate.

Real-time mention streams track brand, competitor, and industry coverage the moment it breaks—paired with Cision’s proprietary to detect potentially harmful stories before they escalate. Faster, More Actionable Insights: Instant Insights and AI-generated coverage summaries make it easy to spot trends, filter out the noise, and visualize impact in customizable dashboards—helping teams work more effectively than ever before.

Instant Insights and AI-generated coverage summaries make it easy to spot trends, filter out the noise, and visualize impact in customizable dashboards—helping teams work more effectively than ever before. Deeper Intelligence Across Channels: Unified, omnichannel coverage brings together earned and social media in one place for a complete view of the media landscape.

Unified, omnichannel coverage brings together earned and social media in one place for a complete view of the media landscape. Integrated PR Workflow Efficiency: CisionOne goes beyond monitoring to support the full PR workflow—helping teams build smarter search queries, draft personalized journalist pitches, and execute targeted outreach with greater precision and speed.

“CisionOne isn’t just keeping pace with the modern media landscape—it’s setting the pace,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “As news breaks faster and spreads further than ever before, CisionOne stands out for giving PR professionals the speed, clarity, and strategic foresight they need to act decisively. It’s exactly the kind of breakthrough innovation we’re proud to celebrate.”

Now in its eighth year, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing technology industry. The 2025 program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries, reflecting the industry’s growing demand for innovative, AI-driven solutions.

See how the award-winning CisionOne platform can power your next breakthrough.

About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today’s data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire, enable over 75,000 companies and organizations, including 84% of the Fortune 500, to see and be seen, understand and be understood by the audiences that matter most to them.

