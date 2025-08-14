HTX Executive Jasper Outlines Playbook for Spotting High-Quality Crypto Assets

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, is doubling down on asset quality over hype. The exchange’s latest listings have posted standout performances, with $TREE (Treehouse) surging sixfold on its July 29 debut, drawing strong community buzz.

On August 7, Jasper, Head of Assets at HTX, joined the third “Real Talk with HTX Executives” livestream to field questions from its community, X (formerly Twitter) users, and HTX DAO committee members. The session provided an in-depth look at the exchange’s asset-screening framework and the key indicators used to identify long-term bullish assets.

Rigorous Screening to Capture Long-Term Winners

To identify promising projects early, HTX has built a multi-layered evaluation system.

Jasper explained that for projects already listed on other exchanges, HTX tracks their ongoing development before considering a listing. For pre-token projects, the review process incorporates on-chain metrics such as holdings allocation, on-chain activity, smart contract audits for vulnerabilities or backdoors, and the reasonableness of valuation, ensuring both potential and security.

“HTX tracks potential issuers for up to a year in advance,” Jasper said. “Each goes through two to three deep-dive evaluations covering team background, investors, sector fundamentals, AML/KYC compliance, contract security, operational progress, traffic metrics, product overview, community traction, social sentiment, tokenomics, assets distribution, and the authenticity of on-chain data. We also rely on platforms like RootData, Glassnode, and CertiK to verify data integrity and contract safety.”

To be truly promising, Jasper stated, an asset must address a fundamental demand of its sector. Protocols such as AAVE , UNI , LINK , and TRX , deeply embedded in DeFi and infrastructure, can truly serve industrial needs, generate stable cash flow, and have long-term viability. By contrast, projects built on inflated concepts, fabricated data, or manufactured hype are quickly flagged and eliminated.

This disciplined approach ensures the exchange captures over 90% of its target opportunities. HTX is willing to pass on even the hottest trends, such as PUMP tokens, if valuation and market fundamentals don’t align. “This year alone, we’ve successfully sidestepped at least three high-profile projects that subsequently failed, underscoring the reliability of our framework,” Jasper noted.

New Initiatives to Boost Transparency & Community Engagement

To strengthen community engagement and improve investment transparency, HTX is experimenting with asset watchlists and trading pilot zones.

Jasper explained that the HTX DAO’s crypto recommendations and voting essentially act as a watch list, enabling community members to nominate and evaluate potential listings. This serves as a valuable complement to the official vetting process. Additionally, HTX launched an Innovation Zone in the second quarter of this year, specifically designed for early-stage projects or meme coins with higher uncertainty and volatility. The main crypto zone remains dedicated to more mature and high-quality assets. The structure gives users a clearer way to balance risk appetite with opportunity.

Jasper stressed that no exchange, not even market leaders like Binance or Upbit, can guarantee every listing will outperform.

“The market is a zero-sum arena. Exchanges provide liquidity and charge reasonable fees for facilitation, but don’t dictate price action. Crypto performance depends on a complex mix of factors, including project ability, market-making strategies, tokenomics, sentiment, community traction, macro trends, and valuation. Investors must do their own homework, stay rational, and take responsibility for their own trades.”

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of “Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance,” HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.