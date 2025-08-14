SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 19th China Brand Festival has been successfully held in Shenzhen from August 7–11, 2025. This year’s theme is “AI and Global Expansion.” A total of 10,000 guests have been gathered in the city of innovation to participate in parallel forums, the Brand Expo, the Entrepreneurs’ Sports Games, Brand Leaders Face-to-Face sessions, and other events. More than 2,000 people attended the opening ceremony.



The TopBrand 2025 “Top 500 Global Brands list” has been released, with Microsoft ranking first.

During the event, the TopBrand Union released the TopBrand 2025 “Top 500 Global Brands list”, now in its fourth year. Microsoft ranked first with a brand value of USD 1,062.505 billion, followed by NVIDIA in second place with USD 1,046.760 billion, and Apple in third with USD 997.685 billion. Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Saudi Aramco, Walmart, Meta (Facebook), Berkshire Hathaway, and Broadcom ranked fourth to tenth, respectively. PetroChina ranked 14th, making it the highest-valued Chinese brand.

Dr. Wang Yong, Chairman of TopBrand Union and President of the China Brand Festival, noted that in the recently released “Fortune 2025 Global 500 list”, China had 130 companies on the list, just eight fewer than the United States. However, in this TopBrand 2025 “Top 500 Global Brands” ranking, the number of Chinese companies is less than half that of the United States. This shows there is still a significant gap between the brand influence of Chinese companies and their economic strength, and much work remains to be done.