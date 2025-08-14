Toss Surpasses KRW 668 Billion in Consolidated Revenue for Q2 2025, Achieving 41% Year-over-Year Growth

– Consolidated Q2 2025 revenue of KRW 668 billion (USD 493 million*);

net profit of KRW 57 billion (USD 42 million*)

– Growth driven by strong engagement from scaled user base and

rapid expansion of business customers

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toss today announced that it recorded a consolidated revenue of KRW 668 billion (USD 493 million*) for the second quarter of 2025, a 41% year-over-year increase (constant currency basis). Operating profit reached KRW 84 billion (USD 62 million*), and consolidated net profit came in at KRW 57 billion (USD 42 million*), continuing the company’s margin expansion since achieving its first full-year net profitability in 2024.

The Toss ecosystem brings together the Toss SuperApp – which distributes services such as advertising, trading, e-commerce, and financial marketplace to its users – and the payments network – which powers the entire platform by spanning mobile, online, and offline payments. The Toss ecosystem operates as one unified platform offering users and business customers the best-in-class experience whether they are managing their financial lives on the SuperApp or discovering an engaged user base to sell products to.

Toss’ user base grows consistently, now reaching over 60% of the Korean population across all demographics. The company currently has over 30 million users registered on the Toss app, about 25 million of whom are monthly active. The engagement level of each of those users is improving over time, mainly due to the platform advantage Toss gets from having best-in-class products all housed under one SuperApp. Users will open the Toss app to trade stocks, transfer money, apply for loans and more – essentially using the app as the go-to destination to manage their finances. At the forefront of digital finance innovation, Toss continues to launch transformative products in a user-centric approach.

Toss’ dedication to business customers has been instrumental to its strong financial results over the past quarters. Leveraging Toss’ unified fintech platform and frontier technology, the company continues to accelerate financial growth by transforming its business customers’ opportunities and experiences. Toss empowers these business customers with an innovative technology stack that drives efficient growth and provides access to one of the nation’s largest and deeply-engaged customers. Toss continues to accumulate a wide range of business customers across advertisers, e-commerce sellers, financial institutions, and merchants. Supporting business customers comprehensively continues to be a key focus area for Toss.

Net profit growth was underpinned by both higher platform-wide revenue and improved unit economics across the Toss ecosystem. Despite meaningful investments into key growth initiatives such as a firm-wide AI initiatives and deeper ML engines, new product launches, and global expansion, Toss continues to remain highly profitable while growing at scale.

A Toss spokesperson commented: “Our strong financial results are a collective outcome of operating as one unified platform, with a shared strategic vision across the Toss ecosystem. Through our unified financial SuperApp powered by an integrated payments network that operates across mobile, online and offline, we have strengthened our position as the nation’s financial control center, delivering value to both users and businesses. The continued profitability in our core businesses, rapid expansion of our business customer base, and company-wide efficiency gains reflect the strength of our ecosystem-driven strategy.”

* All figures converted using USD/KRW of 1,353.75 ended 30 June 2025, per Bloomberg

About Toss

Toss is South Korea’s leading unified fintech platform, which includes the Toss SuperApp and a nation-wide payments network, dedicated to helping individuals manage their financial lives seamlessly in one place, and businesses connect with a rich and engaged user base.

Founded in 2015 with the vision of transforming finance into a more accessible, personalized, and secure experience, Toss now serves nearly 30 million users with a comprehensive suite of services, including money transfer, payments, banking, stock trading, credit score management and tax services, all within a single, seamless app.

Expanding beyond finance, Toss also offers services in retail, mobility, and telecommunications, solidifying its role as a true SuperApp that supports customers in every aspect of their daily lives.