TraceLink Accelerates Supply Chain Transformation with New OPUS Platform Capabilities for an AI-Powered Future

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TraceLink , the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced significant new platform enhancements to drive supply chain transformation with its Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS). The new capabilities are designed to empower supply chain, finance, commercial, and IT leaders to master today’s supply chain complexities and prepare for an agentic-first future.

The platform and product releases—spanning OPUS, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), and Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI)—each play a distinct role in enabling transformation:

OPUS : Enables the design, deployment, and scaling of orchestration solutions across the supply chain, driving process consistency and automation.

: Enables the design, deployment, and scaling of orchestration solutions across the supply chain, driving process consistency and automation. MINT : Links partners and automates multienterprise supply chain transactions, eliminating silos and improving real-time collaboration.

: Links partners and automates multienterprise supply chain transactions, eliminating silos and improving real-time collaboration. POET : Empowers cross-functional teams to execute shared workflows with greater speed, visibility, and accountability.

: Empowers cross-functional teams to execute shared workflows with greater speed, visibility, and accountability. SPI: Ensures data accuracy and real-time visibility into serialized product events, reducing compliance risk and improving inventory decisions.

Individually, they drive change. Together, they empower companies to digitalize and orchestrate critical business processes end-to-end, slashing operational costs, ensuring seamless regulatory compliance, and unlocking new commercial opportunities through new market and customer network expansion.

“Our mission is to build the digital foundation for the intelligent and agentic supply chains of the future,” said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. “These OPUS platform enhancements, developed in close collaboration with hundreds of our customers, are a massive step forward. We are delivering the orchestration tools our customers need to win today, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for agentic AI to intelligently sense, respond, and adapt to supply chain dynamics in real time. This is how true productivity, agility, and next-level performance will be achieved.”

Deepening the Foundation for Supply Chain Transformation

In today’s volatile business environment, siloed data and disjointed partners fuel inefficiencies, stockouts, delayed revenue, and compliance risks. TraceLink addresses these challenges at the root with its unique B2N Integrate-Once™ model, enabling companies of any size or digital maturity to collaborate on a shared digital network. Building on this foundation, the latest platform enhancements deliver powerful new capabilities—each offering targeted innovations, yet designed to work in concert across the OPUS platform to maximize value.

Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)

Launch of OPUS Link Lab , a free innovation lab and testing environment for no-code solutions built on OPUS that dramatically accelerates time-to-value for solution partners solving unique business process challenges. Simulate multienterprise workflows, test data flows across partner networks, validate orchestration logic in a secure design environment, and add new orchestration solutions to the OPUS Marketplace catalog for use by customers and their trading partners.

, a free innovation lab and testing environment for no-code solutions built on OPUS that dramatically accelerates time-to-value for solution partners solving unique business process challenges. Simulate multienterprise workflows, test data flows across partner networks, validate orchestration logic in a secure design environment, and add new orchestration solutions to the OPUS Marketplace catalog for use by customers and their trading partners. Enhanced OPUS Reports and Dashboards with deeper drill-down capabilities and support for multiple child object handling in report development.

Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

Expanded End-to-End Process Coverage : MINT now orchestrates a wider range of critical transaction types across the value chain: Commerce: New capabilities for chargeback reconciliation to reduce revenue leakage and enhanced collaboration on demand forecasts to improve product availability. External Manufacturing: Deeper integration with contract partners through new transactions for planned orders, process orders, and batch closure, improving production visibility and control. Logistics and Transportation: New transactions for logistics planning and transportation status, including article master data, carrier shipment status, routing, and carrier information to streamline and track shipments with partners.

: MINT now orchestrates a wider range of critical transaction types across the value chain: Accelerated Insights : Addition of over 20 predefined reports and dashboards to provide immediate, actionable intelligence across order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and inventory management processes.

: Addition of over 20 predefined reports and dashboards to provide immediate, actionable intelligence across order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and inventory management processes. Improved Operational Flexibility: New capabilities to download exchanged files via UI and exchange transactions as email attachments improve agility for customers and trading partners participating in orchestration networks.

Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET)

Launch of POET for DSCSA Compliance Exceptions: The industry’s only solution for structured, automated, and collaborative resolution of DSCSA exceptions among teams distributed across different enterprises. The solution digitalizes the HDA Exceptions Guideline process, including the ability to auto-create exceptions identified by TraceLink’s Serialized Operations Manager (SOM) solution and initiate email transactions between trading partners following the Guideline standards, enabling trading partners to resolve issues like verification failures or missing EPCIS data up to 80% faster, protecting revenue and ensuring compliance.

Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI)

Enhanced Inventory Reconciliation : Additional data fields added to the reconcile lots and serial number events reports help ensure accuracy between physical inventory and serialized data.

: Additional data fields added to the reconcile lots and serial number events reports help ensure accuracy between physical inventory and serialized data. Increased Real-Time Inventory Visibility: Reports now include available quantity data to help avoid using decommissioned or non-saleable products.

While each solution delivers powerful new capabilities on its own, their true strength lies in how they work together—each one amplifying the value of the others.

Real-World Results: How Customers Are Transforming with TraceLink

TraceLink customers are achieving transformative results by harnessing the power of end-to-end supply chain solutions that work seamlessly together:

A leading U.S.-based healthcare system with over $500 million in annual pharmacy spend is targeting millions in savings through full procure-to-pay digitalization.

with over in annual pharmacy spend is targeting millions in savings through full procure-to-pay digitalization. A leading European pharmaceutical company is working to reduce stockout-related losses by over 50%, improving product availability and patient service levels.

is working to reduce stockout-related losses by over 50%, improving product availability and patient service levels. A leading European CMO/CPO established a single integration linking 100% of its MAH customers, working to improve OTIF and production visibility.

TraceLink will showcase these innovations and specific scenarios of transformation of supply chain performance at upcoming events, including the Life Sciences & Healthcare Leaders Seminar: Maximizing Revenue and Service Using Digital Commerce Networks in New Jersey (September 2025), and at FutureLink Barcelona (October 2025) where TraceLink will unveil early innovations around agentic orchestration.

To explore the full scope of TraceLink’s platform and product innovations and see how these capabilities are driving real-world transformation, please visit www.tracelink.com .

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.