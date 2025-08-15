DA NANG, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HorecFex Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam Hotel Association and the Ariyana International Convention Centre, officially announces the HorecFex 2025 event – the Exhibition and Forum for Innovation and Technology in the HORECA industry – to be held in Da Nang City on August 26–27, 2025.



Announcing HorecFex Vietnam 2025: The Convergence of Leading Solutions, Technologies and Trends in the HORECA Industry

For 2025, HorecFex Vietnam once again selects Da Nang as the host city, affirming its vital role in Central Vietnam and contributing to balancing the tourism leadership role alongside Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The event offers a unique opportunity to stay updated on the latest technological and market trends, as well as address urgent challenges to enhance competitiveness and foster sustainable management and operations for HORECA businesses (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering/Cafés).

The inaugural HorecFex Vietnam, successfully held in 2024, marked a significant milestone as the first international-scale technology event in the sector, attracting over 2,500 attendees – including renowned domestic and international speakers, key decision-makers, and leading industry players such as AI Chatbot, Microsoft, and Oracle.

HorecFex Vietnam 2025 will present an immersive experience, where participants can explore breakthrough technologies and discover products and services from more than 80 exhibitors, while engaging directly with top industry experts. Taking place over two consecutive days from August 26–27, 2025, the event will officially open at the Ariyana Convention Centre Danang, welcoming over 3,500 guests. It will feature 55 prominent speakers from Vietnam and abroad, including Ms. Minh Nguyen (Human Resources Director, Ascott Management Group), Mr. Luong Ngoc Khanh (Managing Director, H&K Hotel Management), Mr. Jimmy Pham (Founder of KOTO and Co-Founder of VietHarvest), Mr. Pham Ha (Chairman & CEO of LuxGroup, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Green Tourism Association), Dr. Thuc Do (EHL Hospitality Business School), Ms. Hannah Pearson (Director of Pear Anderson – a leading tourism market research & strategy consultancy), Ms. Alice Swe (Business Manager – South Asia & Southeast Asia), Ms. Waikin Wong (Senior Regional Director, Asia Pacific, ICCA), Mr. Jeong Pyon (Director, Hospitality Solutions APAC), and Mr. Jean-Baptiste Bergeruard (Senior Technology Consultant), along with more than 500 leading hotels, restaurants, and corporations including Accor, IHG, and Hyatt.

With its expanded scale and series of in-depth discussions and interactive technology showcases, HorecFex Vietnam 2025 is set to become the premier platform for solutions, technologies, and trends in the HORECA sector. This year’s event has received special attention from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and Da Nang city leaders. It will bring together managers, businesses, and interdisciplinary experts from hospitality, F&B, and technology to exchange ideas, seek innovative solutions, and address operational and management challenges in the context of Da Nang’s post-expansion growth. It also aims to enhance the city’s competitiveness, keeping pace with other Asian destinations amid rapid technological change.

Within the HorecFex Vietnam 2025 framework, attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with cutting-edge robotics solutions currently applied in the hospitality, F&B, and tourism sectors. Leading technology companies will present innovations such as service robots, reception robots, and Unitree robotic dogs designed to reduce costs and optimize operations. Additionally, participants can experience pioneering technologies from Meta – Mark Zuckerberg’s tech conglomerate – including Meta VR headsets, showcasing how technology integrates seamlessly into modern hospitality and tourism services.

The event also positions Da Nang as a top-tier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination, attracting global investors and industry leaders. In-depth forums will explore breakthrough solutions and trends across key topics:

Shaping the Future of the Hotel Industry

The program opens with discussions analyzing the overall hospitality market, exploring untapped potential in MICE tourism, and offering deep dives into strategies shared at the CEO Summit – enabling leaders to identify growth trends and shape long-term strategies. The Health & Spa Dialogue will offer insights into the evolving wellness needs of travelers, guiding the creation of sustainable and relevant services.

Sustainability Conferences

A dedicated series on sustainability will address “Sustainable Tourism Certification in Vietnam,” with international experts sharing methods and trends for positioning Vietnam as a sustainable tourism destination. The “Hospitality Leadership Development” session will be a valuable opportunity for managers to explore new leadership models suited to today’s fast-changing business environment.

Building the Future of Tourism

Subsequent sessions will spotlight “Leadership and Human Capital” as the keys to long-term success. The “Effective Restaurant Business Development” workshop will share actionable strategies to improve operations and optimize resources in the F&B sector. The “Da Nang Financial & Accounting Association Networking” will present advanced financial solutions for cost optimization and sustainable growth. The “Women in Hospitality” segment will celebrate the significant contributions of women to the hospitality and tourism industries, inspiring future leaders.

A highly anticipated highlight will be the “Mastering New Technologies” workshop, where experts will present the latest tools such as AI and ChatGPT to help businesses integrate them into daily operations. The “Tools for Success in Tourism” session will provide strategies and solutions to strengthen competitiveness in today’s challenging market.

Elevating Central Vietnam’s Culinary Scene

A signature highlight of the event is the launch of the “Vietnam – The World’s Culinary Capital” project, marking a transformative step for Vietnam’s gastronomy industry and aiming to promote national culinary culture to the world. The “Optimizing Culinary & Restaurant Industry” forum will provide solutions for improving service quality and business performance, enabling restaurants and hotels to achieve sustainable growth and breakthrough success.

“HorecFex 2025 is not only an occasion to introduce the latest trends and technologies, but also an essential forum for hospitality and tourism businesses to gain knowledge, expand connections, and find solutions to enhance competitiveness. In today’s fast-changing market, world-class professional events like this play a crucial role in shaping strategies, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable growth for the industry,” shared Mr. Nguyen Duc Quynh – Founder & Chairman of HorecFex Vietnam & Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Hotel Association.

Sharing the same vision, Mr. Andre Pierre – Vice Chairman of HorecFex Vietnam – added:

“Our continued choice of Da Nang as the host destination not only reaffirms the city’s position as a leading MICE hub in Vietnam but also opens doors to connect Da Nang with a global network of experts, businesses, and cutting-edge technologies. Following the city’s expansion, the number of hotels in Da Nang has exceeded 2,000, with an estimated room capacity of 100,000 room-nights – a scale that demands streamlined, effective management and operations. In this context, the adoption of advanced technologies is vital to optimize resources and maintain competitive advantage. HorecFex is the professional playground for hospitality practitioners, where managers, investors, and experts can discover solutions, inspiration, and partnerships to elevate the HORECA industry in Da Nang and the region.”