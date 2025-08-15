CapBridge Partners Singlife to Launch First Foray into Insurance Distribution to SMEs and Investors

With Singlife as its first insurance partner, CapBridge clients can now access Singlife’s customised insurance products, on top of its suite of investment solutions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CapBridge, a leading digital investment solution provider, a member of FOMO Group, and Singlife, a leading homegrown financial services company, today announce a strategic partnership to offer tailored insurance solutions to CapBridge clients. This marks CapBridge’s entry into insurance distribution, with Singlife being the first insurer onboarded to the platform.

This announcement follows CapBridge’s recent expansion into insurance advisory through its Exempt Financial Adviser (EFA) activities, under its Capital Markets Services (CMS) license, broadening its suite of financial offerings to include insurance products. With this partnership with Singlife, CapBridge’s appointed financial adviser representatives (FARs) can now offer their clients access to Singlife’s suite of life and health insurance products, featuring competitive returns and flexible coverage. These solutions are introduced based on a thorough, needs-based assessment in line with regulatory guidelines, to complement the overall financial strategies of CapBridge clients.



Varun Mittal, Head of Innovation and Ecosystem at Singlife (left) and Janet Liu, Chief Executive Officer at CapBridge

“This partnership with Singlife marks a significant milestone in CapBridge’s journey to become a one-stop platform for holistic financial services,” said Dr. Janet Liu, Chief Executive Officer of CapBridge. “With growing demand from our clients, especially SMEs, for accessible protection and long-term planning, we are proud to offer Singlife’s trusted insurance solutions alongside our diverse investment products such as money market funds, digital asset funds, institutional-grade bonds, stocks, and ETFs. Singlife is a natural first partner with its reputation for delivering next-gen, customer-centric insurance solutions which aligns with our commitment to offer comprehensive investment solutions.”

The partnership also aligns with Singlife’s strategy to make insurance accessible, and to embed insurance into the broader financial ecosystem through meaningful collaborations with leading ecosystem players and digital-native platforms. In 2025, Singlife has established eight partnerships to embed insurance solutions into broader financial and digital ecosystems. The partnership also deepens Singlife’s engagement with SMEs, building on its SME Connect initiative, which offers relevant protection for small business owners and their employees.

“SMEs form the backbone of Singapore’s economy, and we’re excited to work with CapBridge to better serve the needs of their SME clients and investors,” said Varun Mittal, Head of Innovation and Ecosystem at Singlife. “This partnering with CapBridge marks another exciting step forward for Singlife in incorporating insurance into investors’ broader financial strategies with ease and confidence. CapBridge’s trusted integrated investment platform aligns perfectly with Singlife’s comprehensive, next-gen insurance solutions. Together, we are offering investors both financial security and long-term wealth creation capabilities, right where businesses and investors are already managing their growth.”

The partnership also strengthens Singlife’s and FOMO Group’s vision of driving a more integrated and seamless financial ecosystem. As Singapore grows as a financial hub attracting global investors, demand for integrated financial solutions rises. By embedding insurance into its digital finance ecosystem, FOMO Group strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end financial services, spanning payments, investments, and private listings, that meet the evolving needs of clients, while Singlife continues to enhance its proposition of integrating investment and insurance solutions for greater financial security and growth.

About CapBridge

CapBridge, a member of FOMO Group, is a leading digital investment platform headquartered in Singapore. As a Capital Markets Services licensee, CapBridge is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to offer top-tier funds, digital asset funds, stocks, bonds, equities, and insurance products. It provides mass affluent, HNWIs, and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients’ diverse asset allocation needs.

About FOMO Group

Founded in 2015, FOMO Group is a fintech group based in Singapore, offering one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solutions, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 ecosystems. FOMO Group owns three licensed financial institutions which operate independently from each other:

FOMO Pay – A major payment institution licensed in Singapore , Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates , offering global collection and payout solutions. The company provides a one-stop digital payment infrastructure that enables seamless payment operations across fiat currencies and regulated digital assets for merchants, enterprises, and financial institutions.

, and the , offering global collection and payout solutions. The company provides a one-stop digital payment infrastructure that enables seamless payment operations across fiat currencies and regulated digital assets for merchants, enterprises, and financial institutions. CapBridge – A leading one-stop digital investment platform, offering top-tier funds, digital asset funds, bonds, equities, and insurance products. It provides HNWIs and institutional clients with seamless access to both private and public markets, meeting clients’ diverse asset allocation needs.

1exchange – Singapore’s first MAS-licensed digital private markets exchange, offering a streamlined and cost-effective platform for listing and trading private company shares, bonds, and real-world assets (RWAs). Designed for founders, owners, and growth-stage companies, the platform streamlines private market investing and listing with greater efficiency and transparency.

About Singlife

Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company that offers consumers a better way to financial freedom. We are headquartered in Singapore with a presence in the Philippines.

Singlife meets diverse customer needs by offering a comprehensive suite of insurance products, including life and health, general insurance and investments, employee benefits and financial advisory solutions.

We achieve this through a differentiated, open-architecture distribution model and Singapore’s largest network of financial advisers.

A pioneer in the digital insurtech space, we offer digital solutions accessible through the Singlife App and GROW with Singlife, an investment platform.

We are a key player in the employee benefits solutions space and are the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. We’re also one of three government-approved longterm care insurance providers in Singapore.

We take our commitment to achieving Net Zero seriously and are an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

Singlife was formed from the merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife, originally an insurtech start up, in January 2022. Singlife is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Life, who acquired Singlife in 2024. We have over S$16 billion in assets as of 31 December 2024 and are rated “A” and “Baa1” by Fitch and Moody’s respectively. Sumitomo Life was established in 1907 and is one of Japan’s largest life insurance companies, with over US$300 billion in assets as of 31 March 2025.