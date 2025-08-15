Delonix Group Deepens Southeast Asia Expansion with Strategic Model J Deployment in Indonesia

Merging Chinese Hospitality Expertise with Indonesia’s Growth Markets, Delonix sets a new standard for business travel experiences

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delonix Group, a leading force in Asia-Pacific’s hospitality and experiential consumption sector, announced the official debut of its business travel brand Model J in the prime business district of BSD, Tangerang, Greater Jakarta. This marks a pivotal step in the Group’s Southeast Asia strategy, demonstrating its ability to execute high-efficiency hospitality deployments in core growth corridors.



Model J Hotel BSD Carstensz – Tangerang

Following the successful launch of Model J Hotel Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport, this new deployment strengthens Delonix’s regional presence and underscores its long-term commitment to reshaping the Southeast Asian hospitality landscape through structured innovation and deeply localized brand execution.

Through the launch of Model J BSD, Delonix is introducing its Betterwood loyalty platform to a broader Indonesian market, offering millions of members intelligent, reliable, and brand-driven travel services. In a departure from conventional, spending-based loyalty models, Betterwood pioneers an industry-first approach that calculates loyalty points based on length of stay rather than spending amount—shifting the focus from how much guests spend to how much time they spend with the brand. This equitable framework not only reinforces long-term, brand-led relationships, but also sets a new benchmark for business travel experiences across the region.

Beyond capital investment, Delonix delivers a comprehensive, integrated operating framework—encompassing its proprietary AI large language model, proven service methodologies, and organizational capabilities validated at scale in the Chinese market. With this launch, these capabilities have been localized to provide sustainable momentum for talent development and service standardization within Indonesia’s hospitality sector.

“From operations to product to returns, everything at Delonix is built for clarity, scalability, and efficiency,” said Alex Zheng, Executive Chairman & CEO of Delonix Group, “Our focus isn’t just to build better hotels, but to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end travel experience — one that is smoother, smarter, warmer, and more reliable.

This capability goes far beyond technology. It’s the result of years of system-level thinking and operational excellence. By bringing China’s most mature hospitality frameworks to rapidly growing markets like Indonesia, we aim to raise the regional standard of travel — and create lasting societal value.”

Delonix’s global expansion strategy is grounded in a dual mission: to achieve commercial excellence while catalyzing systemic upgrades in local hospitality infrastructure. Rather than prioritizing short-term gains, the Group focuses on long-term structural value creation — turning operational expertise into scalable, sustainable growth. In Indonesia, Delonix has taken an equity position in Indies Hospitality Investments(IHI), the nation’s largest hotel management platform, securing controlling stakes in both Swiss-Belhotel and Artotel. In parallel, Delonix has expanded strategic collaborations with global hospitality leaders, including Marriott. Together, these initiatives fuse global synergies with deep local market insight and digital innovation—enhancing cross-market agility and reinforcing the strategic resilience required to accelerate Delonix’s growth across Southeast Asia.

About Delonix Group

Delonix Group is a leading international hospitality and experiential consumption group in the Asia-Pacific region. Ranked 14th globally, the Group partnered with Marriott to launch the world’s first dual-branded luxury property—MajesTang Hotel • A Tribute Portfolio Hotel—while independently creating MaisonLee, a Tang-inspired premium business travel brand. As one of the first Chinese hotel groups to expand overseas, Delonix has established a presence in high-potential markets such as Japan and Indonesia, now spanning more than 200 cities worldwide. Its portfolio encompasses Swiss-Belhotel, Artotel, Model J, hotel MONday, and other brands, positioning the Group at the forefront of building a new-generation global platform for high-end hospitality and culturally immersive travel.