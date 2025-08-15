Fashion Walk ignites a creative wave for the summer: “CHEER-FOOD Playfest” makes a cool debut!

Transform into a Hawaiian vacation paradise, must-visit sunny beach hotspot!

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amidst the scorching heatwave in the city, looking for a cool and fun space? This summer, the trendiest fashion hub in the city—Causeway Bay Fashion Walk—will bring you this escape! “CHEER-FOOD Playfest” runs from now until August 17, where Fashion Walk presents a summer spectacle blending vacation vibes, handmade warmth, and surprise treats. We invite you to bring your camera and a playful spirit to join us in chilling and playing, creating your own summer memories!



Paradise Island Hawaii “lands” in Fashion Walk atrium, creating an immersive sunny beach check-in hotspot!

Fashion Walk Atrium features a giant blue-sky white-cloud beach as its backdrop, crafting a leisurely vacation atmosphere. Every corner is full of ingenuity: swaying palm tree replicas contrast with brightly colored beach huts. You can playfully walk on the nearby orange staircase, lean on a lifebuoy for a photo with the hut, capturing the most chill vacation moment, and feel the relaxed, carefree summer party vibe!

Beyond its perfect check-in ambiance, Fashion Walk also brings the other kind of fun from the beach “indoors.” Next to the canoe installation, there are two kinetic sand play zones, inviting you to experience an exploration journey of touch and creativity. The texture of the kinetic sand is unique—it’s like wet sand but not sticky, allowing you to freely unleash your imagination. Whether it’s adults with a childlike heart or energetic kids, everyone can freely create, shaping endless creative forms and feeling the pure joy of creation.

Create happiness with your hands! Four Weekend limited Handmade Workshops Experience the Warmth of Creation

After experiencing the joy of free creation with kinetic sand, Fashion Walk invites you to elevate this happiness by handcrafting a summer souvenir to take home. Fashion Walk believes in the power of creativity to bring endless vitality to life, therefore, during the event period, four unique creative workshops will be held every weekend, including the CHEER-FOOD Crochet Doll Workshop, the CHEER-FOOD Creative Hand-Painted Umbrella Workshop, the CHEER-FOOD Ceramic Earrings / Pin-Badge Workshop, and a special CHEER-FOOD Jelly Candle Workshop in collaboration with the Hong Kong Federation of Women’s Centre’s “sis works”. hello members can redeem a workshop spot by making an electronic purchase of HK$300 or presenting 2,500 hello points. Spots are limited, first come, first served.

This time, the partner of the “CHEER-FOOD Jelly Candle Workshop,”sis work”, operates with the philosophy of “Two skillful hands, inheriting their own wisdom and craftsmanship,” dedicated to helping grassroots women develop their potential and build confidence. Participants not only take home a keepsake made with their own hands, full of warmth, but also offer a warm support to the development of local women, allowing the power of creativity to flow and be passed down in the community.

Special Bonus: Free Distribution of Limited Edition “Cheer-Tomato” Chef Tomato Balloon

While experiencing the craftsmanship, Fashion Walk has also prepared instant happy surprises to push the joyful atmosphere to the peak! On the days of the above three workshops (August 16, August 17), starting from 2 PM, the atrium of Fashion Walk will hold a special event—free distribution of limited edition “Cheer-Tomato” chef tomato balloon. Participants simply like and follow the Fashion Walk official Instagram or Facebook onsite to receive a balloon. Quantities are limited and available while supplies last. Remember to seize the opportunity, gain this super cute summer ambassador, and add an extra unforgettable memory to your creative journey!

Bonus Surprise: The Summer Shopping Rewards of the Three Major Shopping Prizes Will Fill Your Bags. Travelers Enjoy an Extraordinary “Tourists Delight!” Experience

After a fun play & chill experience, Fashion Walk has prepared generous shopping privileges for you to mark the perfect end of your summer journey! The three major reward program and the “Tourists Delight” campaign kick off simultaneously in August, ensuring every visiting customer goes home with full rewards and enjoys extraordinary privileges.

Show off your summer shine and add dazzling highlights to your style! Starting from August 1, hello members can participate in the “Jewelry & Watches The Joy of Summer” promotion at Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, or Hollywood Plaza. By making a single electronic spending at participating Jewelry & Watch merchants and uploading the receipt to the Hang Lung Malls App / hello WeChat Mini Program, you can receive Hang Lung e-Coupons worth up to HK$1,300! Spend HK$4,000 to receive HK$100 in rewards, HK$20,000 to receive HK$400, and HK$60,000 or more to receive an even more exciting HK$800 e-Coupons.

Another reward program──”hello Summer,” offers multiple privileges across fashion, beauty, and dining, allowing you to fully enjoy the taste of life. From August 1-31, hello members can accumulate spending at designated merchants at Fashion Walk and/or Grand Plaza to redeem multiple rewards. Accumulate HK$600 to receive one HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupon and one HK$20 Hang Lung Conditional e-Dining Coupon; accumulate HK$2,800 to receive additional four HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupons; and accumulate HK$6,500 or more to take home a Jo Malone London Personal Care Gift e-Redemption Coupon! Quotas apply and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

“hello x PayMe Summer Rewards” adds an extra surprise of rewards to your summer spending, starting from August. By using PayMe for in-store purchases, you can enjoy additional rewards for each purchase, adding a touch of surprise! hello members at seven designated Hang Lung malls can accumulate spending with PayMe on the same day to earn Hang Lung electronic cash coupons, with the highest possible reward of up to HK$210! Accumulate HK$300 to earn HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupon in rewards. Accumulate HK$500 to earn HK$50 in rewards. Limited quantities available for each offer, participate quickly!

“Tourists Delight!” To welcome visitors to Hong Kong, a no-spending-threshold traveller reward is launched in August. During the promotion period, inbound tourists can get a complimentary set of HK$200 Hang Lung Conditional e-Coupon upon registering as a hello member and personally presenting a valid inbound travel document at redemption location. Each e-Coupon set include one HK$100 Hang Lung Conditional e-Shopping Coupon, two HK$30 Hang Lung Conditional e-Shopping Coupon, and two HK$20 Hang Lung Conditional e-Dining Coupon. The first 150 participants in the “Tourists Delight!” membership will receive an extra selected gift, such as a pack of “Abbott Ensure Gold® Chocolate sachet” or a bottle of Enchanteur Luxury Shower Gel 50g, with limited quantities available, first come, first served.

Explore More Summer Surprises: Popular New Stores Open and Limited-Time Offers Bring New Vitality to Shopping

The summer excitement doesn’t stop here, two popular new stores have recently landed on Central Duddell Street and Causeway Bay Fashion Walk, offering more diverse shopping choices. These include Wise-Kids, specializing in high-quality educational toys for children, which introduces famous toy brands from Europe, America, and around the world, such as Playmobil, Steiff, SIKU, and Le Toy Van. These products are not only educational, durable, and safe but also emphasize the materials selected by the brands, allowing parents and children to enjoy quality family time. Maison Margiela Fragrances, a French fashion brand, has officially opened its fragrance specialty store in Causeway Bay Fashion Walk, presenting its unique olfactory art and design aesthetics in a new form, bringing iconic REPLICA fragrances and multiple exclusive experiences to fragrance enthusiasts. Additionally, the store offers limited-edition fragrance sets, full-amount rewards, personalized customization services, and opening-weekend limited offers, exploring your unique summer scent memories with distinctive fragrances.

Snack Lovers Take Note! The Seas Of Flavour is launching a summer limited-time “Super Wednesday Full 30% Off” offer. From now until August 27, enjoy 30% off for all products on Wednesdays (excluding happy prices)! Whether it’s selected snacks, direct imports from Japan, or nostalgic classics, all at 30% off! Besides grabbing deals, there are also plush toy dispensers and photo spots inside, satisfying your desires for shopping, fun, and photos all in one go!

Fashion Walk presents “CHEER-FOOD Playfest” event detail: Event Date: From now until August 17 Event Location: Fashion Walk Atrium Event Time: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Activity 1: Summer Vacation Style Photo Spot Device and Kinetic Sand Play Area Opening Date: From now until August 17 Opening Hours: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Event Highlights: Step into the atrium of Fashion Walk and feel as if you’ve instantly arrived at a tropical Hawaiian vacation paradise. The scene features a giant blue-sky white-cloud beach as the backdrop, surrounded by quirky beach huts and canoes installations, creating multiple perfect photo spots that immerse you completely in a carefree vacation atmosphere. This immersive experience goes beyond just viewing, with a dedicated kinetic sand play area inside, offering a unique soft touch that allows both adults and kids to freely unleash their creativity and enjoy therapeutic yet fun sand play, fully experiencing the leisurely “Chill and Play” moments. Activity 2: “CHEER-FOOD Playfest” Weekend Limited Handmade Workshop Event Date: August 16, August 17 Event Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Participation Method*: hello members can redeem one workshop slot through any of the following methods: 1. Method 1 (Redeem with Consumption): Redeem with an same-day electronic consumption of HK$300. 2. Method 2 (Redeem with Points): Redeem with 2500 hello points. *Workshop slots are limited, first come, first served. Registration details can be obtained from the on-site staff on the day of the event. (1) CHEER-FOOD Crochet Doll Workshop (Event has ended) Event Date: July 26 (Saturday) Event Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Entry Closes at 3:00 PM)

4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (Entry closes at 5:30 PM) Event Highlight: Join us for a fun-filled CHEER-FOOD Crochet Doll Workshop, where you’ll create your very own adorable crochet doll and bring a smile to your day! (2) CHEER-FOOD Ceramic Earrings / Pin-Badge Workshop (Event has ended) Event Date: August 9 (Saturday) Event Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Entry Closes at 3:30 PM) 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (Entry closes at 6:00 PM) Event Highlight: Unleash your fashion sense and transform simple clay into unique wearable accessories. From kneading and shaping to coloring, every step is done by you. Whether you’re crafting a pair of playful earrings or a distinctive button, it’s a chance to showcase your happiest personal style. (3) CHEER-FOOD Jelly Candle Workshop Event Date: August 16 (Saturday) Event Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Entry Closes at 2:45 PM) 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (Entry closes at 5:15 PM) Event Highlight: Join us for the CHEER-FOOD Jelly Candle Workshop in collaboration with the Hong Kong Women’s Centre! Learn to create colorful jelly candles that add fragrance and beauty to your space. (4) CHEER-FOOD Creative Hand-Painted Umbrella Workshop Event Date: August 17 (Sunday) Event Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Entry Closes at 2:45 PM) 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM (Entry closes at 5:15 PM) Event Highlight: Unleash your artistic flair in the CHEER-FOOD Creative Hand-Painted Umbrella Workshop! Design a personalized umbrella that brightens up rainy days.

Special event for “CHEER-FOOD Playfest” – Distribution of limited edition “CHEER-TOMATO” tomato chef-shaped balloons Event Date: August 16, August 17 (or while stocks last) Event Time: 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM Event Highlight: hello members visit the atrium of Fashion Walk on designated days (August 16 and August 17), and by giving a like and following Fashion Walk’s official Instagram or Facebook, you can get a free limited-edition “CHEER-TOMATO” chef-themed balloon. *Subject to terms and conditions. Limited quantity, first come first served, giveaway ends when all are given away.

Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza：Jewelry & Watches The Joy of Summer Promotion Date: Aug 1 to Aug 31（Or while stocks last） Promotion Detail: hello members who make a single electronic spending of a designated amount at participating Jewelry & Watch merchants in Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza and/or Hollywood Plaza, and successfully register in the Hang Lung Malls App / hello WeChat Mini Program, can receive rewards worth up to HK$1,300! Award (1) Spending of HK$4,000 – HK$19,999: Receive HK$100 Hang Lung e-Coupon Award (2) Spending of HK$20,000 – HK$59,999: Receive HK$400 Hang Lung e-Coupons Award (3) Spending HK$60,000 or more: Receive HK$800 Hang Lung e-Coupons *Subject to terms and conditions. Limited quantity, first come first served, while stocks last. Images are for reference only.

Fashion Walk and Grand Plaza: hello Summer Promotion Date: August 1 to August 31（Or while stocks last） Promotion Detail: hello members who make designated accumulated electronic spending at participating merchants in the “Personal Care and Beauty”, “Fashion and Accessories” and/or “F&B” category at Fashion Walk and/or Grand Plaza, and successfully register the transaction in the Hang Lung Malls App / hello WeChat Mini Program, can get the fabulous rewards!

Award (1) Accumulate electronic consumption amounting to HK$600 to receive one HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupon and one HK$20 Hang Lung Conditional e-Dining Coupon Award (2) Accumulate electronic consumption of HK$2,800 or more to receive extra four HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupons Award (3) Accumulate electronic consumption of HK$6,500 or more to be additionally rewarded with one Jo Malone London Personal Care Gift e-Redemption Coupon *Subject to terms and conditions. Limited quantity, first come first served, while stocks last. Images are for reference only.

Fashion Walk、Peak Galleria、Grand Plaza、Gala Place、Hollywood Plaza、Kornhill Plaza and Amoy Plaza： hello x PayMe Summer Reward Promotion Date: August 1 to August 31（or while supplies last） Promotion Detail: From now until August 31, hello members who make designated accumulated spending with PayMe at the same participating mall, and successfully register in the Hang Lung Malls App or hello WeChat Mini Program and visit in person at the Concierge Counter of the Participating Mall where the transaction(s) was made within seven days of the eligible transaction being conducted (inclusive of the day of the relevant transaction), can earn up to HK$210 e-Coupon rewards during the promotion period! Offer 1: Get an HK$20 Hang Lung e-Coupon with same-day accumulated spending of HK$300* or above with PayMe. Offer 2: Get an HK$50 Hang Lung e-Coupon with same-day accumulated spending of HK$500* or above with PayMe. Participating Malls: Fashion Walk | Peak Galleria | Grand Plaza | Gala Place | Hollywood Plaza | Kornhill Plaza | Amoy Plaza |

* Each hello member is entitled to redeem Offer 1 and Offer 2 up to three times each in each month across all Participating Hang Lung Malls, up to a total value of HK$210 Hang Lung e-Coupon during the entire promotional period. *A maximum of 2 sets of eligible transactions with a net spending amount of not less than HK$100 for each transaction from participating merchants in the same Participating Hang Lung Mall on the same transaction day can be accumulated for each redemption of Offers. Transaction made with UnionPay will not qualify as eligible transactions for this promotion. *Subject to terms and conditions. Limited quantity, first come first served, while stocks last. Images are for reference only.

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Gala Place and Hollywood Plaza: Tourists Delight! Promotion Date: August 1 to August 31（or while supplies last） Promotion Detail: 1) Tourist Delight! During the promotion period, inbound tourists can get a complimentary set of HK$200 Hang Lung Conditional e-Coupon* upon registering as a hello member and personally presenting a valid inbound travel document^ at redemption location. * Each e-Coupon set includes: – one (1) HK$100 Hang Lung Conditional e-Shopping Coupon (Each e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$500 or above), – two (2) HK$30 Hang Lung Conditional e-Shopping Coupons (Each e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$300 or above) and – two (2) HK$20 Hang Lung Conditional e-Dining Coupon (Each e-Coupon can be used upon spending HK$200 or above) 2) Limited Free Gifts – Fashion Walk and Peak Galleria Extra rewards for the first 150 participating members each month:

– Fashion Walk: 1 pack of Abbott Ensure Gold® Chocolate (53.8g) sachet

– Peak Galleria: 1 bottle of Enchanteur Luxury Shower Gel (50g, random distribution *Subject to terms and conditions. Limited quantity, first come first served, while stocks last.

