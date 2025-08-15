Hesai Secures New Lidar Design Win from Toyota

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), a global leader in lidar solutions, announced a new design win from Toyota, one of the world’s largest automakers. The new energy model, to be manufactured by a joint venture of Toyota based in China, will feature Hesai’s long-range automotive lidar ATX, and is scheduled to enter mass production in 2026.

This Toyota joint venture is accelerating its transition to electrification and intelligence: new-energy models now drive its growth, while its industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems sets a new pace. Powered by a robust local R&D ecosystem, it seamlessly integrates global engineering standards with Chinese innovation, delivering smarter, greener mobility at scale.

This partnership not only reaffirms Hesai’s market leadership in lidar—securing endorsement from a world-renowned automaker—but also inaugurates a new chapter of Hesai’s collaboration with Japan’s automotive industry.

Hesai’s ATX integrates the company’s most advanced technology platform, delivering comprehensive upgrades to its optical-mechanical design and laser transceiver modules. It combines a compact form factor with powerful performance, making it a popular choice among leading OEMs. ATX has already secured design wins across multiple models with several OEMs planning to adopt it a standard feature in their 2025–2026 production lineups.

Moving forward, Hesai will leverage its cutting-edge lidar R&D and manufacturing capabilities to empower Toyota in setting a new benchmark for joint venture brands in the new energy vehicle market. Together, the two companies will strive to deliver the best-in-class intelligent driving experience for the mass market, with a shared commitment to making driver-assistance systems safer, more comfortable, and more intelligent.