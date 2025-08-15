KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OH!SOME, the fast-growing trendy lifestyle brand, has officially opened its eighth and most exciting Malaysian store at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the vibrant new space is a playground for lifestyle lovers, complete with a dedicated capsule toy zone housing 188 gachapon machines, thematic shopping zones, and an eclectic mix of local and global favourites.



OH!SOME Launches Eighth Malaysian Store, Debuting 188 Gachapon Machines and an Exclusive Mickey Collection at IOI City Mall Putrajaya

Following its presence in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Seremban and Melaka, OH!SOME’s entry into Malaysia’s largest shopping mall — IOI City Mall Putrajaya — marks a further deepening of the brand’s footprint in the local market.

One-Stop Global Selection with Local Flavours

OH!SOME offers up to 15 different product categories, including beauty, personal care, snacks, trendy collectibles, stationery, and accessories — all carefully curated to meet customers’ everyday needs. The new store continues the brand’s “globally curated” philosophy while adapting to the multicultural character of Putrajaya. Notably, 70% of the food products are Halal-certified, providing customers with a diverse and trustworthy selection.

Shelly, OH!SOME’s brand PR representative, shared: “We ensure that every market receives a tailored product selection to meet diverse lifestyle needs. Our goal is to let customers enjoy their favourite local flavours while confidently exploring tastes from around the world.”

Beauty for All & Themed Shopping Zones

The beauty and personal care section features popular local and international brands such as Wawawax, Glad2Glow, The Originote, and Skintific. Through these brand partnerships, OH!SOME ensures that their product offerings carry relevant certifications, including Halal certifications, to meet the diverse beauty needs of its customers.

To create an immersive shopping experience, the new store has specially designed four themed zones — Anime & Comics, Travel Essentials, DIY Crafts, and Creative Gifts. Each zone is thoughtfully curated and arranged around customer interests, aiming to spark creativity and deliver memorable shopping moments.

Shelly added: “We’ve found that young consumers prefer exploring products by interest or theme. These themed zones are designed to ignite their creativity and make shopping a joyful experience.” In addition, the store features a playful capsule toy zone with 188 gachapon machines, offering a dazzling array of quirky, adorable, and unique collectibles. It also showcases popular IPs such as Nailoong and《Jujutsu Kaisen》, making it a must-visit spot for customers to snap photos, share, and explore.

Disney Collection & Anniversary Celebration

Customers will also discover Disney collaboration merchandise throughout the store, including collections from Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and other classics. This season, OH!SOME and Disney are launching a brand-new Mickey Mouse collection, offering more than 100 product variations — each designed to brighten everyday life with a playful touch and a sense of nostalgia.

The store opening coincides with OH!SOME’s first anniversary in August. To mark the occasion, the brand will host special celebrations in Malaysia, Singapore, and other countries, and will continue expanding its store network in Malaysia, while introducing more brand initiatives to inspire consumers with trend-setting lifestyle ideas.

About OH!SOME

OH!SOME is a one-stop trendy retail brand dedicated to enhancing joyful lifestyles. With over 140 physical stores across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand, the brand is rapidly expanding its presence throughout Southeast Asia and beyond.

Its diverse product portfolio includes trendy toys, IP collaborations, beauty and skincare, stationery, food and beverages, accessories, and 3C gadgets — globally curated to meet a wide range of everyday lifestyle needs. Beyond products, OH!SOME designs immersive retail environments that blend aesthetics with interactivity.

Through strategic partnerships with leading commercial real estate developers, global IPs like Disney and renowned local artists, OH!SOME consistently delivers exclusive, localized products and shopping experiences to redefine the shopping experience for modern consumers.