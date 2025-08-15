Sarawak Launches Landmark Energy Transition Policy at Public-Industry Engagement Day

KUCHING, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sarawak has taken a decisive step toward a low-carbon future with the official launch of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P) by The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, Premier of Sarawak. The event was held today at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) during the Public-Industry Engagement Day hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak (MEESty).



Premier of Sarawak, The Right Honourable Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg, officiates the Public-Industry Engagement Day and Launching Ceremony of the Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on 11 August 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Energy & Environmental Sustainability Sarawak.

This milestone occasion brought together over 500 participants from government, industry, academia, and civil society to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and align efforts for a greener energy future.

The Sarawak Energy Transition Policy (SET-P) offers a strategic and unified roadmap to transform Sarawak’s energy landscape. Anchored on seven energy pillars namely, Renewable Energy, Natural Gas, Energy Efficiency, Low-Carbon Mobility, Clean Hydrogen, Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), and Alternative Energy. The policy envisions a resilient and inclusive energy future that addresses the energy trilemma of security, affordability, and sustainability.

In his keynote address, the Premier stressed the need for collective action and innovation to achieve energy resilience and economic transformation:

“Today, we gather not merely to launch a document, but to affirm our collective vision, action, and partnership for a sustainable tomorrow.”

The launch of SET-P aligns closely with the Sarawak Sustainability Blueprint 2030 (SSB 2030), introduced in May 2025. SSB 2030 outlines 10 strategic thrusts for sustainable growth, with energy transition as its first priority. The blueprint promotes social inclusion, equitable growth, and environmental sustainability for all, while reducing reliance on traditional high-carbon industries.

Today’s event also builds on the recent release of the Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap (SHER), which outlines Sarawak’s ambitions to strengthen the entire hydrogen value chain, ranging from cost-effective production and infrastructure development to certification, innovation, and workforce readiness. It also emphasises the importance of coordinated policies and collaboration across public and private sectors to ensure successful and inclusive implementation. Together, SET-P, SHER, and SSB 2030 form a coordinated policy ecosystem to drive Sarawak’s transformation into a regional low-carbon energy hub.

The Public-Industry Engagement Day served as a platform for stakeholders to provide feedback, explore collaborations, and co-develop implementation strategies. The Honourable Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development and multi-stakeholder collaboration. He stated:

“We are deeply encouraged by the presence of so many industry stakeholders here today. Your interest signals your readiness to co-create the future of our homeland Sarawak, with us.

Let us use this platform to build trust, exchange expertise, and move together towards real, measurable impact. The SET-P is our compass, but each of you will help bring it to life.”

The Ministry will provide further information and policy developments after the event to ensure continued awareness and alignment with Sarawak’s energy transition agenda.