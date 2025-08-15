Summer Stress Relief Campaign: WePlay Creates a Social Gaming Paradise for Taiwan’s Young People

TAIPEI, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As morning light filters through Taipei’s mist, young commuters pack the MRT; when street lamps illuminate empty streets late at night, office lights still glow for those racing deadlines — this is the reality for Taiwan’s youth today. 2023 data reveals Taiwan’s employed workers average 2,020 annual working hours, ranking 5th globally and 2nd in Asia. Behind these long hours, 75.7% report that work stress has eroded their mental health, 84.4% struggle with sleepless nights due to pressure, and countless others find themselves battling feelings of “workplace humility” and “social fatigue.”

As a platform deeply engaged with the social entertainment needs of young people, WePlay has always been attuned to the realities faced by Taiwan’s youth: when overtime becomes routine, pleasing others a workplace necessity, and loneliness quietly replaces togetherness — the fatigue hidden in late-night commutes, the grievances masked behind forced smiles, and the expectations left stranded with a “maybe next time” — all call for an unrestricted outlet. An outlet where you don’t have to fake emotions, force social harmony, or keep your guard up.

This summer, WePlay is launching its “Summer Stress Relief” special campaign, centered on caring for Taiwan’s young people, responding to that need with tangible actions:

Lightbox ads at Taipei Bus Station invite you to stop and take photos — a moment of warmth amid a busy day.

invite you to stop and take photos — a moment of warmth amid a busy day. Summer-exclusive in-app events deliver lighthearted surprises every time you log in, from fun interactions to exclusive rewards.

deliver lighthearted surprises every time you log in, from fun interactions to exclusive rewards. Rakuten Girls cheerleaders will drop into WePlay’s voice rooms, bringing energy, laughter, and stress relief right to your screen.

Through these efforts, WePlay is building a bridge for emotional release, making its promise of “WePlay after work, your stress-free partner” a reality. Here, you don’t need to be a “cog in the workplace machine,” nor the “life of the party” in social settings — you can just be yourself, finding your own space in the virtual world.



WePlay Lightbox ads at Taipei Bus Station

From Real-World Pressures to Online Freedom: Let Gaming Be the Release Valve for Your Emotions

WePlay understands the frustration of a “workplace like chess, every move a struggle”:

When your proposal gets rejected and requirements keep changing, why not open Reversi and take control of the board — no “black-and-white” double standards here.

WePlay knows the exhaustion of “workplace socializing with a forced smile”:

After fake-laughing with your boss until your cheeks hurt, instead, log in to Werewolf — tonight you don’t have to please anyone, just decide who to “eliminate” for fun.

WePlay feels the regret of “catching up next time” with friends:

When work eats up your time and meetups keep getting postponed, step into a voice room — chat on your commute, start a party anytime, and let the fun find you.

“Work hard by day, WePlay by night!” This summer campaign is WePlay’s gentle call to Taiwan’s young people — turning social gaming into a light, accessible form of emotional relief. Here, you don’t need to navigate workplace politics or fear social burnout; you just need the pure joy of “playing together.”

Summer Exclusive Events: Adding Companionship to Stress Relief

To make this sense of relief more tangible, WePlay has curated a series of summer-exclusive events:

“Your Workplace Persona” Test : A playful personality quiz inspired by working life that reveals your exclusive WePlay identity — switching from “Office Drone” to “Game Master” in a click.

: A playful personality quiz inspired by working life that reveals your exclusive WePlay identity — switching from “Office Drone” to “Game Master” in a click. “Metro Flash Event” : Take a photo in front of the lightbox ad at Taipei Bus Station and share it on social media to receive generous in-game rewards.

: Take a photo in front of the lightbox ad at Taipei Bus Station and share it on social media to receive generous in-game rewards. “Reborn as the Workplace Boss”: Complete in-app missions to unlock special perks — “hammer” away workplace frustrations and turn life’s fatigue into gaming fun.



Rakuten Girls cheerleaders Kaii, Yu Han, and Bei Jiayi will join WePlay voice rooms live!

Even more exciting — on August 28 at 19:30, Rakuten Girls cheerleaders Kaii, Yu Han, and Bei Jiayi will join WePlay voice rooms live! They’ll bring high-energy dance performances, share their personal stress relief tips, reveal their favorite soothing items, and host a “Guess the Song” game for everyone to enjoy. This cross-platform livestream aims to show young people: no matter how tired or busy you are, WePlay is where you’ll always find people to have fun with.

Play Together, Let Happiness Be Within Reach

WePlay has never forgotten its mission and vision: “Bringing joy and friends to young people around the world through gaming.” WePlay believes that lightweight, low-cost social games can be a gentle supplement to real-life interactions — when offline gatherings are hard to arrange, online voice rooms are always open; when workplace pressure is overwhelming, a single game can offer a moment’s escape.

This summer, WePlay doesn’t want to be a distant brand — it wants to be a stress relief companion right by your side. Whether you’re an exhausted office worker fresh off overtime or a young person worn down by social obligations, WePlay welcomes you: here, there’s no “next time for sure” — you can play right now; no need to force yourself to fit in — just be yourself. WePlay believes that those who can play together will eventually find their own sense of ease in life.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global next-generation social entertainment platform under Singapore-based WeJoy, offering a variety of games and entertainment features in one comprehensive app. With the mission of “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world” and the vision of “Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment,” WePlay is committed to working with players to create a new era of social gaming full of possibilities and innovation.

CONTACT: qipeinan@wejoysg.com