TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-large[1]TV brand, has cemented its industry leadership by clinching five prestigious EISA awards—Europe's top honor for audio-visual innovation. Dominating both the Home Theatre Display & Video and Home Theatre Audio categories, TCL's triumph highlights its relentless push for groundbreaking advancements in large-screen brilliance and QD-Mini LED precision.



TCL Dominates with Five EISA Awards, Redefining Excellence in Large-Screen & QD-Mini LED Tech

Leading the charge, the TCL 98-inch C8K earned the “EISA STATEMENT TV 2025–2026” award for its revolutionary design and jaw-dropping visuals, while the TCL 85C9K claimed the “EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2025–2026” title, setting a new gold standard for cinematic immersion. The TCL 75C7K was honored as the “EISA FAMILY TV 2025–2026” for its perfect blend of stunning clarity and smart functionality, and the TCL 55C6K took home “EISA GAMING TV 2025–2026″—a must-have for next-gen gamers. Rounding out the accolades, TCL’s Q65H Soundbar secured the “EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2025–2026” award, delivering theater-quality audio at an unbeatable value.

TCL 98C8K: EISA “STATEMENT TV 2025-2026”

Chosen as EISA “STATEMENT TV FOR 2025–2026”, the TCL 98C8K redefines large-screen excellence with TCL’s industry-first architecture for large-screen TVs. Thanks to the use of advanced, premium materials, the TV achieves a Virtually ZeroBorder display that maximizes screen space for a more immersive viewing experience.

Beyond its striking design, the 98C8K is also engineered for top performance. Through TCL’s newly upgraded CrystGlow WHVA panel, the TV delivers an exceptional native contrast ratio of up to 7,000:1. The panel is equipped with a 0.5% low reflection film to reduce screen reflection, combined with an enhanced 40%[2] ultra-wide color viewing angle and high energy-saving features to ensure sharp and clear screen details. Paired with TCL’s proprietary All-domain Halo Control Technology, the 98C8K delivers precise light and shadow control—bringing advanced picture quality with uncompromising brightness, contrast, and detail to every frame.

TCL 85C9K: EISA “HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 2025-2026”

As TCL’s flagship model, the TCL 85C9K is crafted to deliver an uncompromising cinematic experience at home. Featuring a Virtually ZeroBorder display and CrystGlow WHVA Panel, the 85C9K provides a borderless, immersive visual experience with ultra-wide viewing angles and consistent picture quality from every direction. Supported by TCL’s QD-Mini LED Technology, the Precise Dimming Series TV features up to 5,184 separate brightness zones with a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, allowing it to render detailed light and shadow transitions that elevate contrast and depth across all content types. To complement its visual power, the 85C9K also features immersive Audio by Bang & Olufsen, ensuring that what you hear is as impactful as what you see.

TCL 75C7K: EISA “FAMILY TV 2025-2026”

The winner of the EISA “FAMILY TV 2025–2026” award, the TCL 75C7K is the ultimate hub for family entertainment. As a member of TCL’s Precise Dimming Series, the 75C7K uses advanced QD-Mini LED technology to deliver stunning picture quality with exceptional brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, all housed in an ultra-slim, minimalist design that complements any living space.

Powered by the AiPQ Pro Processor, the 75C7K intelligently optimizes picture quality based on content and user preferences, while integrated Google TV enables seamless access to personalized content and smart home controls. Additional family-friendly features such as the Kid’s Profile, Art Gallery, and TÜV-certified low blue light protection ensure a safe and engaging experience for viewers of all ages.

TCL 55C6K: EISA GAMING TV 2025-2026

The TCL 55C6K is built for gamers who demand top-tier performance. Its QD-Mini LED display and native 4K 144Hz refresh rate ensure ultra-smooth gameplay and crystal-clear motion, eliminating stutter and blur, while an immersive ONKYO 2.1 Hi-Fi sound system brings cinematic audio to every gaming session. With Game Master Mode, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and SuperWide GameView, the C6K delivers a full suite of game-optimized features designed for intense, responsive, and truly immersive play.

TCL Q65H: EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2025–2026

Beyond display excellence, TCL also continues to push the boundaries of audio innovation. Named EISA “BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2025–2026”, the Q65H Home Theater Soundbar features RAY•DANZ—TCL’s proprietary acoustic technology designed to precisely direct sound through a custom acoustic structure, creating a wide soundstage for a striking cinematic audio experience.

Currently available in select markets worldwide, these award-winning products represent TCL’s ongoing commitment to Inspire Greatness through premium and immersive entertainment experiences.

