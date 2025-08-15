BANGKOK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently announced the winners of its 2025 Quality Award. Recognized for its outstanding quality management, exceptional product quality, and broad market acceptance, Yili Group’s Thailand subsidiary once again received the award. It is also the only Chinese-funded company to receive it this year.



Yili Wins Sixth Consecutive Thai FDA Quality Award, Strengthening Global Reputation for Excellence

This marks the sixth consecutive year, beginning in 2020, that Yili’s Thailand subsidiary has received this honor. The award was presented by Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Somsak Thepsuthin, and Thai FDA Deputy Secretary-General Lertchai Lertwut personally visited the booth of Cremo, a local ice cream brand owned by Yili, to commend the brand’s achievements. This recognition is a testament not only to Yili’s success in Thailand but also to the global leadership of Chinese companies in food quality.

The Thai FDA Quality Award is one of the country’s most prestigious awards in the food and drug sector, known for its exceptionally rigorous criteria. The judging process scrutinizes every aspect of a company’s operations, including raw material traceability, standardized production, final product testing, quality control throughout distribution, and corporate social responsibility.

This year, Yili’s Thailand subsidiary particularly impressed the judging panel with its smart production management system, standardized facility signage, strict sanitation protocols, and industry-leading automation. The company also earned unanimous recognition from the judges for its stringent raw and auxiliary material controls, which exceed industry standards, and for its meticulous microbiological monitoring of every batch of semi-finished products.

The strong commitment of Yili’s Thailand subsidiary to safety, health, and taste has led to steady growth in its market share. Its strong performance, combined with its dedication to quality management, enabled the company to stand out among more than a thousand participating businesses.

Currently, Yili’s Thailand subsidiary produces 20,000 tons of ice cream annually, with sales growing at an average annual rate of over 13.7% over the past three years. Its brand, Cremo, is one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands in the Thai market, consistently ranking among the top three. The company also exports its products to 13 countries and regions, including Singapore, Malaysia, France, and Australia. Additionally, two of its new products received recognition at the 2025 World Dairy Innovation Awards, where Cremo Choco Crush Thai Tea was a finalist and Cremo Fruit Blast Grape was commended in the “Best Ice Cream” category.

Winning the Thai FDA Quality Award for a sixth consecutive year is a strong international endorsement of Yili’s global strategy and robust quality management. This achievement marks a major milestone for Chinese food companies on the world stage. Moving forward, Yili will extend its stringent quality standards to more global markets, realizing its vision of “World Integrally Sharing Health” through products that are safer, healthier, and of superior quality.