Zoomlion Showcases Robotics Innovations at World Robot Conference, Driving the Future of Smart Manufacturing

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK) showcased its latest achievements in industrial and humanoid robotics at the 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing from August 8 to 12. Representing its combined role as a robotics user, systems integrator, and developer, Zoomlion presented new applications, core technology breakthroughs, and a forward-looking plan for intelligent manufacturing.



Zoomlion’s self-developed humanoid robot operating on the assembly line

“Industrial and humanoid robots are not replacements, but partners in a new manufacturing paradigm. Our goal is to enable robots to adapt to their environment, advancing manufacturing toward higher quality, greater efficiency, and enhanced intelligence,” said Zeng Guang, General Manager of Zoomlion’s ZValley Technology Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion’s robotics journey spans nearly two decades, beginning in 2006 with programmable industrial robots for large-scale, single-product manufacturing. From 2019, the company deployed adaptive robots with vision and force sensing, supported by an industrial internet architecture to achieve agile, multi-model production.

This capability is exemplified by the Zoomlion Smart Industry City in Changsha, where over 2,000 adaptive robots operate on 300 intelligent lines, producing cranes, excavators, aerial work platforms, and concrete machinery. The facility can switch between models in minutes, achieving high-mix, low-volume production at scale.

In 2024, Zoomlion began exploring the use of humanoid robots to meet automation needs beyond the reach of industrial robots. The company has developed three models, two wheeled and one bipedal, with dozens in pilot operations in machining, logistics, assembly, and quality inspection.

These robots feature full-scene multimodal perception and intent recognition, integrated vision, force, and tactile sensing for precision grasping, and dual-arm collaborative motion planning with safety perception. To accelerate deployment, Zoomlion built a training facility with over 100 workstations and launched an AI-native cloud platform for large-scale data acquisition and model training.

These advancements are embedded in Zoomlion’s intelligent manufacturing ecosystem. Its industrial internet platform connects over 1.7 million units of equipment worldwide, spanning 18 categories and more than 600 models, and collects over 30,000 data parameters to create petabyte-scale industrial assets. This infrastructure powers the continuous evolution of both industrial and humanoid robotics, enabling real-time coordination and adaptive production.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion aims to create a new production model through the co-evolution of hardware and software, enabling industrial and humanoid robot clusters to work together and build smart factories with self-perception, self-adaptation, and self-decision-making capabilities.