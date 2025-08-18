Ricoh Asia Pacific and Microsoft Collaborate to Empower a Future-Ready Workforce Through AI

Employee learning programme launched as part of region-wide AI strategy and focus on workplace transformation

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh Asia Pacific today announced the launch of AI Learning Week, a region-wide internal initiative designed to equip employees with practical AI capabilities, accelerate Microsoft Copilot adoption, the use of custom AI agents, and strengthen Ricoh’s leadership in shaping the future of work through responsible, applied artificial intelligence.



Ricoh Asia Pacific launches AI Learning Week 2025—an internal initiative, co-sponsored by Microsoft and Talogy, to accelerate AI adoption and shape the future of work.

Running from 18–22 August 2025 and co-sponsored by Microsoft and Talogy, a leading talent management solution provider, AI Learning Week will bring together over a thousand employees across Ricoh’s Asia Pacific operations for hands-on sessions, leadership panels, and solution showcases. The initiative reflects Ricoh’s belief that empowering employees with AI fluency is key to delivering lasting value for customers and deepening strategic technology partnerships.

“AI Learning Week isn’t just about upskilling—it’s about readiness,” said Kei Uesugi, Regional Director of Ricoh Asia Pacific. “By investing in our people and working alongside Microsoft, we are building the internal strength required to lead AI transformation across the region.”

A Strategic Framework for Regional Scale

Ricoh Asia Pacific’s AI strategy is built around a three-tiered innovation framework that supports varying levels of customer AI maturity and business need. This includes:

Pre-Configured Solutions such as AI-enabled multifunction devices, intelligent document processing, and workflow automation

Enablement and Advisory Services to help organisations adopt AI responsibly and effectively

Advanced Applications using AI agents, large language models, and vertical-specific solutions tailored to customer challenges

This structure enables Ricoh to scale innovation efficiently across markets while encouraging local adaptation and capability-building.

Local Innovation, Regional Impact

Across the region, Ricoh operating companies are already delivering on this strategy through market-led innovation and practical application.

In Hong Kong, Ricoh has launched the Ricoh InnoAI Programme. Developed in partnership with Cyberport and the Ricoh Software Research Center Beijing, Ricoh InnoAI offers AI startups and enterprise partners access to a purpose-built R&D centre, commercialisation pathways, and advanced infrastructure to accelerate innovation.

“Through InnoAI, we are building a business-ready AI ecosystem, anchored in Hong Kong, ready to scale and support customers across the region”, said Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong. “We are excited to be working at the intersection of technology, talent, and trust; to attract new talent, and help our customers grow.”

In New Zealand, Ricoh has solidified its position as a leader in enterprise AI adoption and Microsoft Copilot deployment. As a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner across Data & AI, Infrastructure, Modern Work (SMB), and Security (SMB), Ricoh New Zealand has met Microsoft’s highest standards for capability, performance, and customer success. This recognition enhances Ricoh’s credibility in the Microsoft ecosystem and reinforces its role as a trusted advisor to customers seeking secure, scalable, and productivity-enhancing solutions.

Building on this foundation, Ricoh New Zealand has implemented structured Copilot programmes across key business functions—including finance, marketing, customer operations and digital services. These deployments are supported by comprehensive AI readiness assessments that help define business needs, identify adoption barriers, and prioritise use cases. The insights gained feed into enablement frameworks and real-time feedback loops that drive continuous improvement, both internally and for Ricoh’s customers.

This hands-on experience—underpinned by its Solutions Partner credentials—has positioned Ricoh New Zealand as a strategic contributor to Ricoh’s go-to-market model in the Asia Pacific region with Microsoft, translating product capability into practical, scalable business outcomes.

Leo Liu, General Manager, Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau, added: “Microsoft is delighted to collaborate with Ricoh for AI Learning Week, empowering teams across the Asia Pacific region to unlock the full potential of AI Agents. Through hands-on sessions and real-world demonstrations, we are committed to supporting Ricoh in harnessing the power of Microsoft Copilot and custom AI agents. Our aim is to drive innovation, enhance productivity, and transform the way work gets done—today and for the future.”

As Ricoh continues to invest in its people, platforms and partnerships, AI Learning Week serves as a timely demonstration of how strategic enablement at scale can power the next phase of workplace transformation across Asia Pacific.

