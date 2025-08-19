STRADVISION Reports Strong First Half of 2025, Expands SVNet Deployment

Nearly 1 Million SVNet-Equipped Vehicles Added in H1 2025: achieved growth despite regional slowdowns and heightened industry competition

Unmatched Efficiency Driving Market Leadership: SVNet’s ultra-lightweight, high-performance AI architecture continues to outperform rivals in speed, scalability, and cost-efficiency

Global Footprint Surpasses 4 Million Vehicles: Strengthening STRADVISION’s position as a trusted perception technology partner for leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers

SEOUL, South Korea , Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — STRADVISION, a leader in deep learning-based vision perception technology for the automotive industry, today announced continued expansion of its flagship product, SVNet, across a growing range of vehicle models from leading global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

In the first half of 2025, nearly one million additional units of SVNet were shipped via OEM partners, bringing the total number of vehicles on the road equipped with SVNet to more than 4 million worldwide. This growth comes against the backdrop of a mixed global automotive market; modest overall production increases globally, but notable slowdowns in regions such as Europe and parts of North America.

“Significantly expanding our installed base in a challenging market speaks volumes about the strength of our technology and the trust we’ve built with our customers,” said Philip Vidal, CBO of STRADVISION. “Even with intensified competition, SVNet remains the preferred solution for global automakers thanks to its unmatched efficiency, scalability, and proven performance.”

SVNet’s success is driven by its cutting-edge AI perception engine, engineered to deliver real-time, ultra-low-latency vision processing that rivals human recognition, while optimized to run efficiently on widely deployed automotive SoCs, ensuring strong performance even on power- and cost-sensitive platforms. Its ultra-lightweight architecture enables faster over-the-air updates, lower power consumption, and seamless integration across a wide range of vehicle platforms, from entry-level ADAS to high-end autonomous systems.

Looking ahead, STRADVISION is advancing its multi-year innovation roadmap with the development of SVNet MultiVision Gen 2. This next-generation platform, set to debut as a prototype at CES 2026 and launch in 2027, will integrate expanded 360° camera coverage, HD-Mapless autonomous navigation, and next-gen neural networks capable of adaptive self-learning. Designed to scale from Level 2 driver assistance to fully autonomous Level 4 applications, it will offer OEMs unprecedented flexibility and performance. Importantly, MultiVision Gen 2 is architected not only for advanced perception, but also as a full end-to-end (E2E) solution encompassing perception, planning, and control. OEMs and Tier-1s can deploy it as a complete stack or flexibly integrate its validated perception module as a standalone component if required.

By fusing deep learning, advanced computer vision, and end-to-end model optimization, STRADVISION is redefining what’s possible in automotive perception — accelerating the path toward safer, smarter, and more autonomous vehicles worldwide.

For more information on STRADVISION and its industry-leading technologies, please visit STRADVISION.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for ADAS. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION’s SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category). In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX’s AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.