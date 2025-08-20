Singapore SMEs Lose 9 Hours a Week to Inefficiency, Harvest Point Consulting Says Fixing Bottlenecks is Key to Growth

Productivity drain costs SMEs billions annually. At Business Show Asia 2025, Harvest Point Consulting launches a results-first initiative to help business leaders reclaim time and scale smarter.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of Singapore’s economy, yet many are caught in a cycle of wasted time and stalled growth. Research shows that small business leaders spend nearly 9 hours every week battling inefficiencies, the equivalent of a full workday lost ( Business.com ).

If extrapolated across Singapore’s 280,000 SMEs, this translates into billions of dollars in lost productivity annually.

Harvest Point Consulting (HPC), a Singapore-based business consulting firm, is tackling this head-on. At The Business Show Asia 2025, Booth #715, HPC will launch a national initiative to help SMEs identify and fix their most pressing bottlenecks.

Founder and Lead Consultant Clifford Tan said:

“Every SME leader I meet says the same thing: they’re running hard, but growth feels stuck. That’s exactly what we’re here to change.”

A Results-First Initiative for SMEs

As part of its launch, HPC will be inviting 20 SMEs for a focused post-show session. Conducted after the show, each engagement provides:

A streamlined process map tailored to the SME

The top three bottlenecks blocking growth

A Fix-First Roadmap with immediate actions

An Improvement Score to measure progress

Visitors to the booth will also be able to try the Bottleneck Buster™, a rapid diagnostic tool designed to spotlight operational inefficiencies in minutes.

Clifford Tan added:

“We believe clarity always comes before scale. If leaders can see what’s truly holding them back, fixing it becomes simple. That principle guides every engagement we run.”

From Fixes to the Future

Insights from these Clarity Sessions will also fuel the development of SMEOS, HPC’s AI-driven operating system for SMEs, currently in development. SMEOS is designed to provide continuous tracking of bottlenecks, improvement scoring, and data-driven recommendations, giving leaders a system for sustainable growth.

Why It Matters Nationally

With SMEs contributing nearly half of Singapore’s GDP and employing two-thirds of the workforce, eliminating inefficiencies at scale represents not just business survival, but a competitive edge for the nation’s economy.

SMEs interested in the Clarity Sessions can register at Booth #715 during the event. Additional details are also available at www.harvestpointconsulting.com.

About Harvest Point Consulting

Harvest Point Consulting (HPC) is a Singapore-based firm that helps SMEs eliminate bottlenecks and achieve operational clarity. HPC combines process optimization expertise with AI-powered tools to deliver fast, practical results. Its upcoming platform, SMEOS, is being developed in partnership with real SMEs to ensure relevance, credibility, and measurable impact.