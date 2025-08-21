Ask.Legal Launches AI Legal Analytics Platform for Hong Kong Law

Reliable and Affordable Legal Analysis for Business and Legal Professionals

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DocPro Limited, a Hong Kong legaltech startup and incubatee of both Cyberport and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP), proudly announces the launch of Ask.Legal, a cutting-edge AI-powered legal analytics platform purpose-built for Hong Kong law.

Developed for lawyers, businesses, and compliance professionals, Ask.Legal delivers fast, precise, and cost-effective legal insights while ensuring enterprise-grade privacy and confidentiality.

Key Highlights

Built for Hong Kong – Exclusively trained on Hong Kong statutes and case law, enabling users to be better prepared for legal consultations.

– Exclusively trained on statutes and case law, enabling users to be better prepared for legal consultations. AI-Powered Analytics – Generates precise, well-structured answers with citations for efficient legal analysis.

– Generates precise, well-structured answers with citations for efficient legal analysis. Unmatched Accuracy – Fine-tuned for Hong Kong law, Ask.Legal achieves a hallucination rate of <3% *, with 85% fewer errors than standard AI models.

– Fine-tuned for law, Ask.Legal achieves a hallucination rate of *, with 85% fewer errors than standard AI models. Privacy First – User data is fully protected and never used for AI training.

– User data is fully protected and never used for AI training. Covers Key Legal Areas – Including Contract, Employment, Family, Property & Tenancy, Probate & Wills, Immigration, Corporate & Commercial, and Intellectual Property Law .

– Including . Comprehensive Legal Tech – Alongside Ask.Legal, sister platform DocLegal.ai offers AI-powered legal drafting, review, clause suggestions, summarisation, and risk analysis.

– Alongside Ask.Legal, sister platform DocLegal.ai offers AI-powered legal drafting, review, clause suggestions, summarisation, and risk analysis. Accessible 24/7 – Always available, eliminating bottlenecks and providing reliable support anytime.

Watch how Ask.Legal works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_l7AkKgFdM

Kim Chan, Founder & CEO of DocPro Limited, commented:

“Ask.Legal is built for Hong Kong law to give lawyers and businesses faster, more reliable legal analysis. It is not designed to replace lawyers, but to free them from routine research so they can focus on higher-value advice. With the rise of AI, clients are asking increasingly complex questions — legal professionals must be equipped with more powerful AI tools to prepare with confidence.”

About the Founder

Ask.Legal was founded by Kim Chan, a Hong Kong lawyer with over 20 years of experience at international law firms and banks. In 2020, Kim founded DocPro to make legal solutions more affordable and accessible. He is also the founder of the NGO AWEsum Care, which leverages technology to help the elderly prepare documents (Will, Enduring Power of Attorney, Advance Medical Directive). Today, AWEsum Care is one of the largest providers of such services in Hong Kong, supporting the Government’s silver economy initiatives.

Free Trial Offer

Sign up now at Ask.Legal and receive 100,000 free tokens to experience the platform.

DocPro also provides tailored legal AI solutions for law firms and in-house teams.

For media or partnership enquiries, please contact: marketing@docpro.com

*Based on internal trial of 200+ Hong Kong legal questions. Results show an 85% reduction in errors compared with other AI models tested. Please note the analysis provided does not constitute legal advice.