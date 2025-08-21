DEKRA Automotive EMC Laboratory in Taiwan Recognized by Stellantis

Expanding Automotive EMC Testing Capacity in Asia-Pacific

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DEKRA’s Automotive EMC Laboratory in Taiwan has been officially approved by Stellantis, making it the third DEKRA site worldwide alongside Italy and Korea. This milestone underscores DEKRA’s pivotal role in the global automotive EMC testing landscape.

Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automotive groups, operates a rigorous laboratory approval program to ensure partners meet the highest technical standards. With this approval, DEKRA Taiwan is now authorized to provide EMC testing for 16 Stellantis brands, including Chrysler, Citroën, Fiat, Opel, and Peugeot. The recognition allows DEKRA to deliver reliable EMC testing support to the global supply chain, helping OEMs and suppliers accelerate product validation, reduce time-to-market, and benefit from localized expertise in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Stellantis approval adds to DEKRA’s extensive portfolio of OEM recognitions worldwide. In Taiwan, DEKRA’s Automotive EMC Laboratory is also approved to provide testing services for GM, Volkswagen, and Jaguar & Land Rover. Meanwhile, DEKRA Korea’s EMC Laboratory is recognized by Ford, GM, and Stellantis. Together, these approvals highlight DEKRA’s breadth and depth in serving global automotive manufacturers, and reinforce the group’s ability to combine its worldwide laboratory network with regional expertise to provide comprehensive local support.

“We are honored to receive Stellantis’ recognition. This approval is a strong endorsement of our team’s expertise and commitment, and it empowers DEKRA Taiwan to better support customers in automotive electronics, intelligent mobility, and electric vehicles. Our focus is on helping supply chain partners speed up validation, shorten time-to-market, and strengthen their global competitiveness,” said Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan.

DEKRA Taiwan’s Automotive EMC laboratory has developed a strong reputation for serving international OEMs, with capabilities spanning intelligent transportation systems, wireless communication, and electric vehicles. The new Stellantis approval further strengthens its strategic role within DEKRA’s global laboratory network and ensures full alignment with international technical standards.

Beyond individual testing projects, DEKRA delivers comprehensive one-stop EMC services. These include EMC testing, wireless certification, OEM specification verification, and Global Market Access (GMA) support. With combined automotive and military EMC testing capabilities, DEKRA helps clients efficiently meet OEM requirements, streamline validation, and accelerate entry into global markets.

About DEKRA

For 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world’s largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA’s anniversary motto, “Securing the Future.” In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 49,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world’s most sustainable companies.