As generative AI rises and transnational criminal groups become increasingly specialized, scam has emerged as one of the most significant threats. Today (21), Gogolook (TWSE: 6902), a TrustTech company, released the world's first Anti-Scam Impact Report, combining scam prevention efforts with the latest ESG and SDGs trends. The report compiles over 35 cross-border, cross-industry case studies to help governments, businesses, investors, and non-profits stay ahead of developments in the global anti-scam landscape.



Gogolook Releases the World’s First Global Anti-Scam Impact Report

Corporate Action on Scam Prevention Draws ESG and Impact Investors’ Attention

According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), half of the global population encounters at least one scam attempt per week, leading to losses equivalent to 1% of global GDP (USD 100 billion). The UK government has even reported that nearly 20% of scam victims develop depression and officially elevated the scam to a national security threat in 2023.

As scams increasingly endanger public well-being, the anti-scam sector is gaining traction among ESG and impact investors, with more and more companies incorporating scam prevention initiatives into their sustainability reports, showcasing transparent governance and corporate responsibility.

From an ESG perspective, scam operations consume vast environmental resources, including server farms, robocalls, mass SMS phishing, and crypto-based money laundering, highlighting their environmental impact (E). The issue also intersects deeply with social (S) and governance (G) dimensions: socially, companies must build digital resilience and promote media literacy through education and anti-scam tools; in governance, organizations are expected to implement comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks and anti-scam workflows to mitigate legal and reputational risks for themselves and their customers.

Scam prevention also aligns closely with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) are also highly relevant to broader scam prevention efforts.

Jackie Cheng, Gogolook Co-founder and Chairman, said:

“Scam prevention is not a drill, it’s a real fight,” said Jackie, “Since our founding over a decade ago, we’ve focused on building advanced anti-scam technologies and a strong business moat that has earned the trust of users, enterprises, and governments. This report reaffirms Gogolook’s core values within the ESG framework, highlights real-world applications of our solutions across different countries, and showcases innovative approaches to scam education. These efforts not only shape the future of the industry but also influence policymaking and legislative agendas globally, all while providing real protection to people.”

“Scams may never completely disappear, it’s part of human nature. But Gogolook will continue to drive impact globally and show the world what Taiwan’s AI and software technologies can achieve.”

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), added:

“Fighting scam requires collaboration and support from all sides. We rely on companies to contribute funding, research, and technology to bring anti-scam solutions to life. When businesses are recognized or rewarded for their efforts in scam prevention, it accelerates the positive impact of the entire industry. As a foundation member of GASA, Gogolook is a prime example of how AI technology can be harnessed to prevent scams effectively.”

Chia-Kai Hou, Vice President of Social Impact and Sustainable Innovation Services at KPMG, commented:

“While traditional ESG reports focus on minimizing harm to the environment and society, impact reports go a step further by highlighting how an organization actively creates positive change, through its culture, products, and sustainable initiatives. Gogolook’s release of an Anti-Scam Impact Report is a strong example of this. It reflects a proactive approach to stakeholder engagement and helps raise awareness about the real-world value of scam prevention technologies, as well as Taiwan’s growing role in the global fight against scam.”

Read the full Gogolook Global Anti-Scam Impact Report here:

About Gogolook

Gogolook (TWSE: 6902) is a leading TrustTech company established in 2012. With “Build for Trust” as its core value, expanding its business from Asia to Europe and America. Gogolook’s AI technology is built on the world’s largest database of digital scam data, encompassing phone numbers, websites, virtual currency wallet addresses, and other factors. The company provides diverse anti-scam and fintech services for both consumers and businesses. Its offerings include the digital anti-scam app “Whoscall” and a range of enterprise scam prevention solutions in partnership with “ScamAdviser.”

A foundation member of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), Gogolook has also teamed up with a number of institutes such as the Taiwan National Police Agency, Thai Royal Police, the Philippines Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, the Fukuoka city and Shibuya city government, and the Royal Malaysia Police to fight scams, dedicated to creating a “scam-free environment.”

