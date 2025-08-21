OffSec and Deloitte Collaborate to Strengthen Asia’s Cyber Defences Through Workforce Development

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OffSec Services Ltd (“OffSec”), a leading global provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Deloitte. This partnership will deliver advanced, real-world cybersecurity training programs across Asia, directly addressing the rising cyber threats and the ongoing shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The collaboration unites OffSec’s reputation for developing cybersecurity professionals with a focus on technical skill and adversary mindset, with Deloitte’s enterprise cybersecurity expertise and regional insights. Together, OffSec and Deloitte aim to provide a high-impact training experience that equips security practitioners, enterprise teams, and aspiring professionals with the offensive and defensive capabilities needed to tackle today’s most urgent security challenges.

“Cybersecurity today demands more than awareness and a modern tech stack — it requires hands-on capability, continuous upskilling, and readiness for real-world, real-time threats. Through this exciting strategic partnership, OffSec brings our industry-leading simulation and skills development, combined with Deloitte’s deep client, industry, and regulatory insight. Together, we’re enabling more effective large-scale cyber transformations by building resilient, enterprise-grade security teams prepared to meet the evolving threat landscape.” said Matt Collins, VP of APAC, OffSec.

The training programmes will cover a wide range of advanced topics, including penetration testing, ethical hacking, exploit development, application and infrastructure security, and incident response. Courses will be delivered by certified instructors and conducted through OffSec’s proven hands-on lab environments, while also incorporating Deloitte’s business-contextualised scenarios and case studies. This ensures that participants not only gain technical proficiency but are also able to apply that knowledge in real-world operational settings.

For organisations facing growing regulatory scrutiny and increasingly sophisticated attacks, the collaboration offers a scalable solution to upskilling their cybersecurity teams with globally respected certifications and battle-tested techniques. The initial rollout will begin in Singapore, with future expansion planned across key Asia Pacific markets.

“As the threat environment is becoming increasingly complex and the talent gap is growing wider, this collaboration with OffSec addresses both challenges by providing practical, career-relevant training that builds technical depth while helping organisations establish a culture of security that is grounded in operational capability,” said Lim Kim Hwee, Executive Director, Deloitte Learning Solutions.

OffSec and Deloitte’s shared mission through this collaborative effort is to elevate the cybersecurity profession across the region by making expert-level training more accessible, relevant, and aligned with the evolving needs of enterprises and regulators. With this collaboration, the two organisations are setting a new standard for how cybersecurity talent development should be approached: technically rigorous, business-aware, and regionally informed.

About OffSec Services Ltd

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec’s distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments.

