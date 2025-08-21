Singapore-Born Kruncher Brings AI Superpowers to Private Market Investors

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — If there is one golden startup needle in a haystack, Kruncher enables investors to find 100 golden needles in a mountain.



Kruncher is the most comprehensive AI analyst for private markets.

Founded in Singapore, Kruncher addresses a core private market challenge: limited time, unlimited noise. Its platform of 30+ AI agents tracks thousands of companies in parallel, like a dedicated analyst, surfacing critical updates and data points so investors can focus on what truly matters.

Often described as the most comprehensive AI analyst for private markets, the platform has been used by hundreds of investment firms globally, including P101, 1982 Ventures and QAI Ventures.

Kruncher’s technology ingests unstructured documents like pitch decks, financials, emails and transcripts, then turns them into structured, dynamic timelines of company evolution. This allows investors to instantly see how a business has changed over time, from early pivots to growth milestones and key hires.

The secret to Kruncher’s accurate, 30+ page reports? Our unique, 4-layer data approach that builds on public data, adds premium data sources and internal research, incorporates the target company’s documents and communications from founders, and rounds it all with your team’s values and judgment. This is the key to a great report.

“Kruncher helped us catch a pivot that wasn’t even mentioned in the deck… It changed our conviction completely,” said Andrew, a UK-based growth stage investor who has been using Kruncher for almost a year.

Like Andrew, hundreds of other investors are using Kruncher to reduce company analysis time from 8 hours to 30 minutes, and generating detailed investment memos in under 10 minutes.

This shift is allowing investors to move faster, process more information in less time, screen smarter, and benchmark deals at scale.

“90% of our inbound was noise. With Kruncher, we instantly know which deals deserve our attention and why,” said Sandro Moretti, Managing Partner at Blacksheep Ventures.

In May, Kruncher opened its California office after signing a U.S. client managing over $12 billion in assets. Since then, the company has grown its revenue over 100% month-over-month, serving clients across Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

“What used to take a full team of analysts can now be done by AI in minutes,” said CEO Francesco De Liva. “Kruncher is not just a time saver. It’s bigger. A complete transformation. It’s helping investors operate with clarity, continuity, and confidence in markets that move fast.”

About Kruncher

Founded in Singapore, Kruncher ( https://kruncher.ai ) is backed by 5I Ventures and raised $1M in pre-seed funding in late 2024 with the acquisition being supported by Aument Capital Partners. The company is led by CEO Francesco De Liva, who previously advised financial institutions on AI transformation at Microsoft and Accenture, Leonardo De Marchi (CAIO), Eugene Kim (CTO) and Laura Lugaresi (CDO). Kruncher is trusted by 100+ funds globally and operates from its U.S. headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

About 5I Ventures

5I Ventures is a Singapore based forward thinking investment firm focusing on empowering visionary tech start-ups across the globe to drive hyper-growth and fast-track their expansion.

About Aument Capital

Aument Capital Partners is a Singapore based multi-family office that provides comprehensive investment services catered specifically to the needs of entrepreneurs.

