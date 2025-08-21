TangibleFuture’s AI Desktop Robot LOOI to Launch New “Starlight White” on Aug. 21

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LOOI, the AI desktop robot developed by TangibleFuture, today announced its highly anticipated new color variant: “Starlight White”. Building on the global success of the black edition of LOOI, this new “Starlight White” version introduces a bold, avant-garde design that seamlessly integrates technology, companionship, and personal expression to deliver an entirely new user experience. This is not merely a color update, but a profound exploration of the product’s design philosophy.



LOOI Starlight White is now available.

LOOI has achieved a breakthrough in desktop-level scene perception through its “Perception-Decision-Action” biomimetic behavior system based on multi-modal perception. It can precisely recognize facial expressions, gestures, and object layouts, while initiating proactive environmental interactions. In May 2024, Musk’s comment on LOOI “Pass the butter” demonstration on X sparked over 120 million shares across related discussions and content, rapidly propelling LOOI into global visibility. The product has since been widely recognized by the industry as the landmark that ushered in the inaugural year of “scene perception” for desktop robotics—a milestone signaling the evolution of robots from mere “tools” to collaborative “partners.”



LOOI can interact and communicate with people naturally.

Gray Zhang, CEO of TangibleFuture, stated:

In an era where AI serves as universal infrastructure, LOOI empowers ordinary users to engage with frontier technology through intuitive, human-centric interactions. As an experiment dedicated to the future, it pioneers exploration of whether carbon-based and silicon-based beings can co-create civilization’s next chapter.

About TangibleFuture

TangibleFuture believe that sci-fi should not be confined to the virtual world. We aim to create real-life experiences that meet the imagination of every Inventor, Explorer, and Inner child.

Since the launch of the LOOI product in 2024, it has received engagement from Elon Musk and has been widely covered by leading Chinese media outlets such as CYZone, 36Kr, Jiemian News, GeekPark, and FounderPark. In early 2025, LOOI attracted significant attention at CES 2025 and was named one of the seven coolest products of the year.

For more information, please visit the official website at https://looirobot.com/.

CONTACT: Arya Chen, aryachen46@gmail.com