HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong, a leading testing, inspection, and certification organization, marked its inaugural participation in The Battery Show Asia 2025, held from July 15 to 17 at AsiaWorld-Expo. As Asia’s premier event for advanced battery technologies, the exhibition attracted more than 350 international exhibitors and over 15,000 professionals from across the energy storage, mobility, and electronics sectors.



TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Showcases Battery Expertise at The Battery Show Asia 2025

At the event, TÜV Rheinland presented its comprehensive battery service portfolio, designed to support the entire battery value chain—from raw materials to end-use applications. Visitors explored TÜV Rheinland’s capabilities in facilitating compliance with the EU Battery Regulation (2023/1542), conducting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions assessments, life cycle assessments (LCA), and environmental product declarations (EPD). The company also highlighted its services in responsible sourcing, recycled material verification, and sustainability certifications such as the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) and Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

TÜV Rheinland at The Battery Show Asia reflects our commitment to helping the battery industry navigate increasingly complex regulatory landscapes while promoting sustainable innovation. We support battery manufacturers, OEMs, and energy solution providers with globally recognized testing, and certification services. As the global push toward clean energy accelerates, TÜV Rheinland remains a trusted technical partner in advancing safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance across the battery industry.