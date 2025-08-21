Ultimea Launches Skywave X70, A Professional-Grade Surround Sound System

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ultimea proudly unveils the Skywave X70—a fully wireless 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos® home theater system that combines cinema-grade precision with thunderous bass down to 20Hz, setting a new benchmark for immersive sound at home.



Skywave X70 Soundbar

Powered by a 10-inch subwoofer and Gravus ultra-linear bass technology, it plunges to ultra-low frequencies with zero distortion, creating room-shaking impact that transforms every movie, song, and game into an immersive, cinematic experience. Dual 5GHz wireless transmission ensures rock-solid, interference-free connectivity with latency under 20ms. The plug-and-play wireless setup eliminates cable clutter without sacrificing audio quality.

At the heart of the system, the NEURACORE neural-level processing engine combines a triple-core DSP and dual-core MCU to run 10+ advanced audio algorithms in real time. This enables studio-accurate sound tuning, heightened clarity, and an immersive surround experience for movies, music, and gaming.

The system is powered by GaN amplifier technology, offering 8x faster transient response and up to 98% efficiency while reducing heat by 40–50% compared to traditional silicon amplifiers. The result is high-fidelity, distortion-free sound at any listening level, with safer, more stable performance over extended use.

Designed with the home in mind, the Skywave X70’s sleek aesthetic integrates seamlessly into any interior. With its three-piece modular structure and other innovative solution, the Skywave X70 significantly reduces production costs without compromising a single note of audio quality, bringing premium, cinema-grade sound to more homes at an accessible price.

“Our goal with the Skywave X70 was simple—make the kind of audio experience you’d expect from professional cinema systems accessible to every home,” said Bob, Ultimea’s founder. “It’s the ultimate fusion of engineering innovation, modern design, and user-friendly setup.”

The Ultimea Skywave X70, alongside three other models in the Skywave X series, is expected to launch in mid-September 2025. Customers who register via the official website can unlock up to 42% OFF during the pre-sale period.

Learn more and lock in the lowest launch price by registering at



ULTIMEA US

ULTIMEA EU

About Ultimea

Ultimea is committed to making high-end home entertainment accessible to everyone. By blending advanced engineering, modern aesthetics, and cost innovation, Ultimea creates products that deliver cinema-grade experiences without the complexity or high cost. Trusted in over 100 regions worldwide, Ultimea continues to challenge the norm and raise expectations for home audio-visual systems.