Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Officially Begins Commercial Operation

The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm has begun commercial operation at its design capacity of 640MW. The project’s 80 wind turbine generators lift Taiwan’s installed total offshore wind capacity above 3.9 GW. Enough clean energy to power over 600,000 Taiwanese households annually.

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 21 August 2025 – Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (Yunneng) announced today that the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) has officially entered full commercial operation. The 640 MW OWF, consisting out of 80 fully grid-connected wind turbine generators (WTGs), has successfully secured all required electricity business licenses, has met all mandatory regulatory aspects and has fulfilled all applicable contractual obligations under the financing agreement. This achievement marks a significant milestone as one of Taiwan’s largest OWFs transitions into its operations and maintenance (O&M) phase.

Yunneng is a joint venture of Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group) and Sojitz Corporation. With the start of the commercial operation, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, while Skyborn will continue to oversee other management services. The Yunlin OWF achieved full grid connection in January 2025 and provides green energy to over 600,000 Taiwanese homes annually. With a capacity of 2,400 Gigawatt hours (GWh), and meeting 90% of Yunlin County’s non-industrial electricity needs, the Yunlin OWF will also reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1,200,000 t per year.

“The Yunlin OWF was awarded its grid connection capacity in 2018 and has since progressed towards COD. Throughout this journey, the project has established new models of collaboration with local suppliers and financing of green energy projects in Taiwan. It has also embraced environmental protection and community engagement. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the collective efforts of the project team, the sponsors and lenders, the contractors, as well as to the unwavering support of the Taiwanese government. This landmark offshore wind farm will continue to dedicate its commitment to achieve operational excellence over the next 30 years,” said Xian-Shuen (XS), Chairperson of Yunneng.

The Yunlin OWF is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths from 7 up to 35 m. The 82 km² project area comprises 80 WTGs, whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County. Electricity from the project is provided to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) under two 20-year power purchase agreements. The project is backed by a strong financial consortium established in 2019, including Taiwanese and international banks alongside export credit agencies.

About Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn)

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years’ experience, headquartered in Germany. The company’s capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of BlackRock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

TotalEnergies is building a competitive portfolio that combines renewables (solar, onshore wind, offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers.

As of the end of March 2025, TotalEnergies has 28 GW of installed gross renewable electricity generation capacity and aims to reach 35 GW by the end of 2025, and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of 23 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen, Outer Dowsing, West of Orkney, Erebus), South Korea (Bada), Taiwan (Yunlin, Haiding 2), France (Eolmed), the United States (Attentive Energy and Carolina Long Bay), in the Netherlands (OranjeWind), in Germany (Nordsee Energies 1 & 2, Ostsee Energies, WindBostel Ost and West).

About Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group)

EGCO Group is the first Independent Power Producer in Thailand. The company currently has a total equity capacity over 6,600 MWe in operation and under construction. Total equity capacity from renewable energy is over 1,400 MWe. The renewable energy portfolio includes biomass, hydropower, solar power, onshore and offshore wind power, fuel cells, and battery storage. EGCO Group’s facilities and other projects are located in seven countries, namely Thailand, Lao PDR, the Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and USA. In addition to the power business, EGCO Group has also 11 other energy-related businesses including the fuel and infrastructure business group and the customer solution and startup business group. EGCO Group has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the 5th year in a row (2020-2024). Learn more about EGCO Group through our website at www.egco.com or on social media at www.facebook.com/EGCOGroup.

About Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz)

Sojitz is a major investment and trading firm in Japan developing wide range of businesses globally, including manufacturing, selling, importing, and exporting a variety of products, in addition to providing services and investing in a multitude of countries and regions through approximately 400 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies located in Japan and overseas. Sojitz operates with a 7-division structure comprising the Automotive Division; the Aerospace, Transportation & Infrastructure Division; the Energy Solutions & Healthcare Division; the Metals, Mineral Resources & Recycling Division; the Chemicals Division; the Consumer Industry & Agriculture Business Division, and the Retail & Consumer Service Division. Especially, the Energy Solutions & Healthcare Division is tasked with advancing its Key Sustainability Issues (Materiality) of “Environment: Contribute to the global environment through our businesses” and “Resources: Develop, supply, and use sustainable resources.”