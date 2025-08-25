China’s Gen Z spending is fueling sustainable growth

BEIJING, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

Generation Z has become a transformative force in China’s consumer market. Unlike previous generations, their spending priorities emphasize individual and social well-being, driving a surge in what analysts call “emotional consumption.” The trend – fueled by demand for self-care products, experiences and collectibles – is reshaping the domestic market and attracting investors, as seen in the success of brands such as Pop Mart.

A hallmark of Gen Z spending is its focus on personal wellness and emotional fulfillment. From premium skincare to spa memberships and limited-edition collectibles, this generation treats spending as an investment in happiness and mental health rather than material accumulation, prompting local and global brands to adapt quickly.

Although Gen Z accounts for just over 15% of China’s population, its economic impact is outsized. But what makes Gen Z’s spending particularly noteworthy is how it’s benefiting China’s economy in smart and sustainable ways. Unlike stereotypes of wasteful consumerism, their purchases often combine emotional appeal with practical value. According to People’s Daily, 64% of Chinese consumers, led by Gen Z, prioritize emotional fulfillment in purchasing decisions, helping explain the popularity of character plushies, themed souvenirs and blind-box toys, which deliver joy without promoting excessive consumption.

These consumption habits are creating positive ripple effects. Many international and local companies are adapting to meet Gen Z’s demands, driving higher revenues and increased investment in human capital. Importantly, this is not about mindless luxury spending or brand obsession. Instead, Gen Z consumers are investing in cultural capital, storytelling and celebrating China’s heritage through their purchases.

Another defining feature of Gen Z’s spending is a strong commitment to healthy living. Lululemon, for example, reported 21% same-store sales growth in China, according to Business Insider. The Canadian athleticwear brand’s success reflects its ability to tap into Gen Z’s twin passions for fitness and social connection, showing that wellness is no longer just a lifestyle choice but also an economic driver.

But health consciousness is only part of the story. For China’s Gen Z, sustainability is non-negotiable. According to Daxue Consulting, 40% of Chinese consumers now prioritize eco-friendly purchases, and an overwhelming 90% of Gen Z actively seek recyclable products. This is not token environmentalism – it marks a fundamental shift in market economics. Young consumers are investing in a greener future, weighing climate impact alongside price and quality.

Another defining trend is Gen Z’s demand for transparency, which is encouraging greater accountability in the domestic economy. They rely heavily on platforms like Douyin and influencer recommendations when purchasing. While some critics dismiss this as impulsive shopping, these channels are building a more trustworthy marketplace where transparency is valued. This is reinforced by Gen Z’s preference for authentic, high‑quality products on platforms such as Taobao, moving away from mass-produced goods toward more personalized options.

This consumer behavior is reshaping business strategy. Chinese and international companies alike are redirecting investment to meet Gen Z’s emotional and ethical demands. Fund managers are increasingly shifting from traditional assets to youth‑focused, socially responsible products and services. The result is a new “emotional economy,” where consumption patterns influence production in ways designed to benefit society as a whole.

The evidence makes one thing abundantly clear: China’s Gen Z is pioneering a new era of consumption – one that balances emotional fulfillment with ethical responsibility and environmental sustainability. This shift isn’t just reshaping consumer habits; it’s actively fueling China’s economic advancement. What makes this particularly remarkable is how this demographic group’s purchasing power and preferences reinforce China’s position as a global economic leader, not through traditional means, but through conscious, value-driven choices.

This emerging economic model, where personal well-being aligns with national progress, represents a distinctive feature of China’s development story that warrants greater attention. If these consumption patterns continue, they could strengthen China’s economy and set a positive example for sustainable growth worldwide.

Hamzah Rifaat Hussain is a former visiting fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington.

Opinion articles reflect the views of their authors, not necessarily those of China.org.cn.

