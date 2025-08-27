27.3 C
Cision PR Newswire

AEWIN Launches SCB-1953 Series High-Performance Network Appliances Powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors

By Advertorial Desk

TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AEWIN announces the launch of its new SCB-1953 Series high-performance network appliances. Available in 1U and 2U form factors, the series is powered by Intel’s latest Xeon 6 processors based on the Intel 3 architecture, designed to handle high-density, compute-intensive workloads. Each system is equipped with a single Intel Xeon 6700/6500-series processor, supporting up to 144 E-cores or 86 P-cores, to enable exceptional performance for demanding enterprise applications.

AEWIN SCB-1953 Series High-Performance Network Appliances Powered by Intel Xeon 6 Processors
The SCB-1953 Series offers multiple SKUs and flexible PCIe configurations to build tailored solution based on diverse customer requirements.

SCB-1953-2U

  • Intel Xeon 6 Processor, TDP 350W
  • 1x10G MGMT + 2x 25G
  • SCB-1953A: 8x PCIe 5.0 expansion slots for AEWIN NIC cards (1G/10/25/40/100G/200G copper or fiber), accelerators, and NVMe SSDs for versatile functionality
  • SCB-1953C: 2x dual-width standard PCIe slots plus 4x PCIe 5.0 expansion slots for AEWIN NIC cards (1G/10/25/40/100G/200G copper or fiber), accelerators, and NVMe SSDs for versatile functionality

SCB-1953-1U

  • Intel Xeon 6 Processor, TDP 250W
  • 1x10G MGMT + 2x 10G
  • 4x PCIe Gen5 expansion slots, with an optional low-profile internal PCIe Gen5 slot for additional scalability

Shared Features

  • 8x DDR5 RDIMM at 6400MT/s or MRDIMM up to 8000MT/s
  • USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 (up to 10 Gbps)
  • 4 SATA ports, 2 supporting external SATA SSDs without extra backplanes
  • 2 PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots
  • Supports CXL 2.0 add-on cards for efficient, low-latency communication between CPU, GPU, and FPGA accelerators

Compact and Flexible Design
Despite its rich I/O capabilities, the SCB-1953 maintains a compact footprint: the 2U model is 600mm deep, while the SCB-1953-1U system is 576mm suitable for edge deployments. The AEWIN SCB-1953 Series combines high-performance computing and flexible expansion to deliver reliable and scalable solutions for modern enterprise infrastructure.

For more information, please contact the AEWIN sales team.

