Cake Named Vietnam’s Best Digital Bank of the Year by International Banker

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cake Digital Bank (Cake), Vietnam’s leading digital-only bank, has been named “Best Digital Bank of the Year” by International Banker, a UK-based financial publication. This recognition highlights Cake’s pioneering role in applying cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to banking operations, while showcasing the strength of a fully “make in Vietnam” digital banking platform.

International Banker Banking Awards annually celebrate the world’s leading financial institutions, evaluating innovation, efficiency, technology adoption, and customer service excellence. Cake’s recognition highlights its international credibility while reflecting Vietnam’s rising position in the region’s digital economy.

“This award marks not only a milestone for Cake but also a breakthrough for Vietnam’s digital banking industry,” said Nguyen Huu Quang, CEO of Cake. “It proves that a homegrown digital bank can reach global standards. We will continue to advance our technology and deliver smarter, more seamless financial experiences to millions of customers.”

Cake provides a full range of banking services, including payment accounts, savings, credit cards, consumer loans, and innovative financial solutions. These offerings are powered by more than 100 proprietary AI models, applied across transaction processing, customer service, credit scoring, and risk management.

With this AI-driven foundation, Cake is able to process millions of credit applications every month, achieving an average approval time of just 2 minutes, while serving more than 6 million users nationwide.

All core systems and AI applications are developed and operated entirely by Vietnamese engineers, backed by international security certifications such as PCI DSS 4.0, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, FIDO2, and ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2. This demonstrates not only technological mastery but also Cake’s commitment to global standards of safety and innovation.

In February 2025, Cake was named “Best Digital Bank in Vietnam” by The Asian Banker and recognized among the World’s Top 100 Digital Banks, as the only Vietnamese representative. These consecutive honors reaffirm Cake’s position as a Next Gen AI Bank and a leading digital financial institution in Southeast Asia.

For more details, please contact:

Email: theresa.tran@cake.vn