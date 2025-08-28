CNA-Featured Mindset Coach Sharanya V Tackles Parenthood, Marriage & Identity Amid Singapore’s Mental Health Push

With mental health now on Singapore’s national agenda, efforts are underway to shift support into the community and reduce over-medicalisation. Recently featured by CNA Lifestyle, mindset coach and counsellor Sharanya V contributes to this conversation by addressing the everyday emotional pressures of parenthood, marriage and identity.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sharanya V , a Singapore-based mindset coach and mental health counsellor, was recently featured by CNA Lifestyle as one of eight best podcasts for women in Singapore for her show The Parenting Revival Podcast. The recognition comes as mental health moves up Singapore’s national agenda, with a growing focus on its spectrum and on supporting those experiencing concerns or symptoms outside of diagnosed illness.

From CNA Recognition to a Broader Mission

When COVID-19 placed mental health firmly on the global radar, it became clear that support needed to reach beyond diagnoses and clinical settings. In Singapore, where awareness is growing that mental health is a spectrum, Sharanya V created a space for non-clinical, human-centred guidance. With over 15 years of cross-cultural experience, her counselling and coaching address the pressures of parenthood, marriage, and identity. Recently featured by CNA Lifestyle for The Parenting Revival Podcast , her services now reach clients in Singapore, the UK, and Australia through in-person and virtual sessions.

Confronting Pressures in Singapore’s Mental Health Landscape

Shaping Singapore’s evolving mental health conversation is the recognition that rising academic expectations and a high-performance work culture can leave parents neglecting their own well-being, adding strain to family relationships. National surveys also point to increasing burnout among working adults, while statistics show the highest divorce rates among couples married for five to ten years. These trends highlight the mounting pressure on both individuals and partnerships. In response, the government is moving mental health care away from hospital-based intervention towards community-anchored, non-medicalised support—underscoring the growing need for accessible, everyday resources that address both diagnosed conditions and the broader emotional challenges of daily life.

Sharanya V’s practice mirrors this shift, combining coaching and counselling in a non-clinical, personalised format to strengthen resilience in parenting, marriage, and identity. She works with clients who may appear outwardly composed yet face hidden pressures, offering structured 1:1 support, real-time guidance, and free resources including email mini coaching, expert tutorials, and The Parenting Revival Podcast, featured by CNA Lifestyle — a platform for informing and inspiring the modern woman — for its relatable mental health discussions.

In continuing her work, Sharanya V remains a trusted presence in Singapore’s mental wellness space, supporting individuals, couples, and parents through a spectrum of everyday emotional challenges. With an approach that blends psychological insight and practical guidance, she continues to champion community-based, non-clinical support—reinforcing the importance of normalising emotional well-being as an integral part of how people live, connect, and thrive.

About Sharanya V: