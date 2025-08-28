FinChain under Fosun Wealth Holdings Officially Launches and Secures Multi-Million-Dollar Financing

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FinChain, a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, officially launched and announced that it has signed agreements with a group of investors in connection with its first round of external financing, for an investment of several million U.S. dollars. On the same day, Fosun Wealth Holdings and FinChain also partnered with seven leading Web3 institutions to create a new ecosystem for crypto finance. These milestones not only underscore FinChain’s active role in developing Web3.0 infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region but also mark a significant expansion of Fosun Wealth Holdings’ strategic footprint in the Real World Asset (RWA) sector.

On the same day, “Stablecoin & RWA Innovation Forum” was held in Hong Kong, co-hosted by FinChain, Vaulta (formerly EOS Network), a globally renowned Web3 public blockchain, and Feixiaohao, a prominent blockchain rating agency. The event brought together over 200 financial executives, scholars, and entrepreneurs from organizations including Fosun Wealth Holdings, Solana, OSL, CipherBC, Matrixport, Animoca Brands, RD Technologies, Standard Chartered, Circle, BOCOM International, BNY Mellon, Bank of China (Hong Kong), SoftBank Asia, ICBC Asia, BITFUFU, and other major crypto infrastructure institutions.

Building a Blockchain Compliance Layer to Enhance Asset Liquidity

FinChain positions itself as a financial infrastructure platform that enables compliant on-chain circulation of real world assets. It is dedicated to improving the efficiency of on-chain and off-chain investment and financing, as well as asset transparency, by establishing a blockchain compliance layer and trust mechanisms. FinChain will also enhance global liquidity for compliant digital assets, serving as the “first stop for customer acquisition” for compliant assets like stablecoins. Compliant users can benefit from a seamless “one-time KYC, accessibility” service. FinChain prioritizes compliance requirements at the technical level to deliver efficient and secure services for users.

Cheng Kang, CEO of Fosun Wealth Holdings and Chairman of FinChain, said, “Fosun Wealth Holdings is fully committed to building an AI-driven, one-stop global Web5 (“Web2+Web3″) wealth management platform, creating a seamless ecosystem that integrates digital assets with real-world value. As a pioneer in this vision, FinChain is designed to develop a physical finance blockchain ecosystem for global users, focused on constructing on-chain compliant financial infrastructure. Our goal is to enhance the flow of assets and capital between on-chain and off-chain systems, drive a paradigm shift in investment and financing models, and co-build an open, interconnected, and trusted Web5 ecosystem with the global community.” Zhao Chen, CEO of FinChain, said, “FinChain’s mission is to create a global blockchain compliance layer, fostering a compliant blockchain ecosystem that brings real-world assets into DeFi, unlocking their immense value potential.”

On the same day, FinChain announced that it has signed agreements with a group of investors in connection with its first round of external financing, for an investment of several million U.S. dollars. The strategic investors include the Solana Foundation, Vaulta Foundation, Sonic Labs, Animoca Brands, Unified Ventures, and Tengyun Capital, among other leading Web3 companies and renowned venture capital firms. The funds will support FinChain’s global strategic expansion and business development through technological collaboration and ecosystem partnerships.

Partnering with Seven Leading Institutions to Build a New Crypto Finance Ecosystem

During the forum, Fosun Wealth Holdings and FinChain signed strategic cooperation agreements with Feixiaohao, Animoca Brands, Matrixport, CipherBC, FomoGroup, MetaComp, and Vaulta. Feixiaohao is a key Asian media platform; Animoca Brands is a top-tier investment firm; Matrixport is a leading crypto asset management group; CipherBC is a technology-driven crypto security provider; FomoGroup is one of the largest fintech groups in the Asia-Pacific; MetaComp is a licensed compliant exchange in Singapore; and Vaulta (formerly EOS Network) is the first on-chain bank providing full-chain services. These strategic partnerships will integrate efforts across brand building, asset management, technological infrastructure, and Asian payment channels, creating a new ecosystem for crypto finance that supports real-world assets within a compliant framework.

Vaulta, one of the forum’s co-organizers, also announced its deep collaboration with FinChain in the RWA and stablecoin sectors, marking a milestone in introducing traditional financial tools to blockchain infrastructure. Vaulta’s CBO, Sistine, highlighted at the forum that Vaulta aims to provide a one-stop solution for wealth management, trading, and payment services under a unified account, realizing the vision of a true Web3 bank. Feixiaohao, another co-organizer and a leading blockchain rating agency, released the “Asia RWA Rankings” and announced its global compliance strategy.

About FinChain

FinChain is a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, dedicated to building a global real world asset (RWA) financial blockchain network for users. At its core, FinChain is developing a compliant layer for the blockchain ecosystem offering users a unified on chain identity system, and a developer-friendly hub for compliant resource distribution. This infrastructure empowers builders to rapidly launch and scale in both the DeFi space and traditional finance sectors.