“Leading the Way: Tonik Becomes First Digital Bank to Implement PhilSys ID Verification”

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) is the government’s unified national ID program, designed to provide a single, secure, and standardized ID for all Filipinos. By creating a central database of verified identities, PhilSys aims to streamline access to government and financial services, reduce barriers to digital transactions, and advance financial inclusion across the country.

In a significant leap toward this vision, Tonik, the Philippines’ first digital-only bank, is the first in the country to implement PhilSys ID verification for account opening, self-service ID updates, account upgrades, and account reopening—all with speed, security, and simplicity.

A Comprehensive and User-Friendly Approach

Tonik accepts all ID formats: physical PVC cards, digital copies, and eGov app IDs. Customers can easily upload a photo directly from their phones—no extra devices needed—making the process seamless and convenient.

This upgrade also supports credit building by removing a major barrier for Filipinos who previously struggled to submit government-issued IDs. With valid identification, more customers can access Tonik’s services and begin building their credit history, a crucial step in promoting financial inclusion nationwide.

A Better API-Based KYC Process

Tonik’s integration with the PhilSys API delivers fast, reliable, and highly accurate identity verification. The API cross-checks data points including biometric matches and QR code information, eliminating the need for manual verification. IDs are verified in real-time—taking less than 10 seconds—so customers can gain full access to their accounts almost instantly.

This process not only accelerates onboarding but also enhances security, reduces fraud risk, and ensures a more efficient digital banking experience for all users.

Faster, Safer, and More Inclusive Banking

With the PhilSys API now publicly available as of August 19, 2025, Tonik is leading the way in digital banking innovation. This integration allows historically underserved Filipinos to access formal banking, build credit histories, and enjoy a fully digital, secure banking experience.

By leveraging new technology, Tonik strengthens customer trust and reinforces its commitment to making digital banking faster, safer, and more inclusive for all Filipinos.

About Tonik

Tonik is the Philippines’ first digital-only bank, focused on credit-led financial services. Through products like Shop Instalment Loans, Cash Loans, and Tendo loans (salary enabled loans), Tonik provides fast, affordable, and accessible financing. With a fully digital, customer-first approach, Tonik helps Filipinos across the country build their credit history and take control of their financial future.