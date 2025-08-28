Metalpha Partners with AMINA Bank the Swiss crypto-focused bank to Advance Digital Asset Wealth Management in Hong Kong

Strategic collaboration launches with Principal Fund I, a crypto equity fund capitalising on the surge in crypto-related public companies

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MATH), one of Asia’s largest digital asset-focused wealth management company, today announces a strategic partnership with AMINA Bank AG (“AMINA Bank” or “AMINA”), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach. This collaboration kick starts the co-development of innovative digital asset solutions, starting with the distribution of Principal Fund I. This positions AMINA, through its Hong Kong subsidiary, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited, to be among the first regulated crypto service providers to offer a comprehensive crypto equity exposure product to qualified professional investors in the Hong Kong market.

Monique Chan, CEO of Metalpha’s Hong Kong licensed subsidiary LSQ Capital Ltd., said: “In collaboration with AMINA Bank, we are supporting global ultra-high-net-worth clients in accessing digital asset opportunities through a more secure, trusted, and regulated approach.”

The partnership launches amid record institutional demand for crypto exposure, with US Bitcoin ETFs having the fastest ever growth in AUM, accumulating to over 150 billion since early 2024 and unprecedented demand for regulated, high-performance digital asset products. The inaugural product, Principal Fund I, offers comprehensive exposure to the broader crypto ecosystem through a portfolio of listed equities, including industry leaders such as Coinbase, Circle, and MicroStrategy from the US market, as well as those listed in Hong Kong. The fund has outperformed the benchmark index by more than 20% since August 2024. The fund’s core strategy is to achieve a better risk-adjusted return over BTC by employing sophisticated derivatives positioning to enhance performance and manage volatility. Managed by the Hong Kong SFC Type 9 licensed LSQ Capital Limited, the fund is available to qualified professional investors with a minimum investment of $1M USD.

Michael Benz, Head of APAC at AMINA Bank, said: “Hong Kong has strategically focused on building institutional crypto infrastructure first, and we’re now witnessing the natural evolution toward broader professional investor adoption. Through our partnership with Metalpha, AMINA is positioned to bridge this transition to provide the sophisticated investment strategies that the market demands. We are creating a unique value proposition for the next phase of digital asset and wealth management. This is just the first of many products we will be working on together.”

The partnership is designed to advance digital asset wealth management capabilities in Hong Kong, combining AMINA’s regulated infrastructure with Metalpha’s proven expertise and track record in proprietary investment strategies. The group-level collaboration establishes a framework for ongoing development of solutions bridging traditional finance and digital assets. The alliance addresses the needs of family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors seeking sophisticated exposure to the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Regulatory and Risk Disclosures

This press release is for information purposes only and is intended solely for “professional investors” (as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The products and services described herein are not available to the public or to retail investors in Hong Kong. The Principal Fund I referred to in this document has not been authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong and is only available to qualified professional investors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital asset and derivative investments involve significant risks, including possible loss of principal. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks and have sufficient risk tolerance before investing. Please refer to the relevant offering documents for further information, including risk factors. This document is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, invitation, or solicitation to the public in Hong Kong to acquire, dispose of, or deal in any securities or investment products.

About Metalpha Technology Holding Limited

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (Nasdaq: MATH), through its subsidiaries, is dedicated to providing digital asset-focused wealth management services with a full-service, institutional-grade platform. With dedicated financial and blockchain expertise, the Company aims to become a leader in the field of digital asset-focused wealth management services, bringing robust innovation and transparency to the customers and businesses it serves.

About AMINA — Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets (“ADGM”) Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”) of ADGM to Advise on Investments or Credit, Arrange Deals in Investment, Arrange Credit and Arrange Custody for Professional Clients as defined in the Conduct of Business (“COBS”) Rulebook. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”).

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA was most recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek® Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

