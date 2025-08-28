SUS ENVIRONMENT Officially Joins the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, SUS ENVIRONMENT officially joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), committing to support the UNGC’s ten principles in four areas: human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. As an enterprise dedicated to global sustainability, SUS ENVIRONMENT consistently upholds long-termism and social value creation, actively implements sustainability strategies, diligently fulfills its social responsibility, and contributes to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Established in 2000 under the United Nations Secretariat, the UN Global Compact stands as the world’s largest international organization advancing corporate social responsibility and sustainability. It brings together over 40,000 corporate and non-business members from more than 170 countries, aiming to promote global sustainability by advocating for businesses to adhere to ten universal principles in areas.

As a globally leading environmental and solid waste enterprise, SUS ENVIRONMENT actively implements the concept of sustainability across all aspects of corporate development. Driving ecological transformation with low-carbon Eco-industrial Parks; Enhancing waste incineration and carbon emission management with advanced technology, achieving an annual GHG reduction of approximately 5.84 million tonnes per year; Establishing the “SUS ENVIRONMENT Fund” dedicated to ecological education, collaborative development, environmental infrastructure, and ecological restoration; Supporting community development in project locations by creating employment opportunities and promoting environmental awareness; Building a fair and transparent supply chain ecosystem, generating 2 million direct or indirect employment opportunities for society; Cultivating a global corporate culture of DEI, advancing employee health, safety, and career development.

Joining the UNGC marks another significant milestone in SUS sustainability journey. The company will further deepen the sustainability strategy, leveraging technology innovation and international collaboration to help more countries and regions improve living environments, contributing strength to building a better world.

About SUS

SUS ENVIRONMENT is the global leading comprehensive environment provider.* As of June 2025, SUS ENVIRONMENT has established 11 management centers worldwide, providing environmental and energy services to over 100 million people. It has invested in and constructed 90 waste-to-energy projects (low-carbon Eco-industrial parks), with a daily processing capacity nearly 120,000 tons of municipal solid waste and annual green power generation of approximately 18,000 GWh. Its equipment and technology are applied in 300 waste-to-energy plants across the world, with a daily capacity over 300,000 tons of municipal solid waste.*

* Data sourced from the Environmental Sanitation Net Of China and public data, covering total design scale, with data as of June 30, 2025.